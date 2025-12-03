From self-discovery to next steps: Indigenous students chart new paths

Ten Indigenous students at Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Lillooet Regional Centre began the past semester with an opportunity many learners never get — space and support to focus on themselves, their abilities and the futures they want to build. This process reflects TRU’s motto, T7ETSXEMÍNTE RE STSELXMÉM — Secwepemctsín for “to strive ahead.”

The result: many finished with a clearer sense of direction and momentum after uncovering strengths and exploring new academic and career paths.

A course built around self-discovery

The unique experience came through the Education and Career Planning (EDCP) course at TRU Lillooet. Offered by the University and Employment Preparation department, the course guides students through self-assessment, goal-setting and early career exploration.

“It takes courage to do the self-discovery these students embarked on, and I commend them for their bravery to really explore the future they want to create for themselves,” said TRU’s Christina Cederlof, an associate teaching professor.

Students completed assessments of their skills and past experience, explored potential occupations and interviewed trusted people for insight. They also researched fields of interest with support from TRU librarian Melissa Svendsen, who joined the class via Microsoft Teams.

“Education and Career Planning is a great class for people to learn more about how to do research, discover what they are good at, and what they want to do in the future,” said student Gabby Jim.

Alongside career exploration, EDCP covers communication and study skills, employer expectations and approaches to maintaining a healthy life. Students took part in collaborative and reflective activities designed to support success in academic and workplace settings.

“I really look forward to coming each morning to do all the activities we do and to learn more about myself,” said student Kwelstatlecken Williams.

EDCP also provides an elective credit toward the Adult Graduation Diploma (AGD). While that credit motivated some students to enrol, the focus soon shifted.

“When I started the course, I was interested in the credit, sure, but within the first week I found I was even more interested in what I was learning about myself and what my future could look like,” said student Shewan Cheechoo.

From exploration to next steps

As the class explored possible career paths, several students identified a strong interest in cooking and baking. The group connected with TRU Kamloops Culinary Arts chair Kimbre Woods, who outlined the training pathway toward Red Seal certification and answered questions about TRU’s program. Woods also shared her own experience entering the field and what drew her to kitchen work.

Another student said audiology felt like the right fit, combining technical skills with a helping profession. Having already completed first-year coursework at the TRU Kamloops campus, she began mapping how her current credits could support a shift in direction.

For students planning to move to the Kamloops campus, the class also met online with staff from Cplúl’kw’ten, the Indigenous student gathering place. Manager of Indigenous Student Services Marie Sandy and Indigenous Mentor and Communications Co-ordinator Lex Edwards introduced the team, explained available supports and led a virtual tour.

Course participant Gemel Williams said the experience shaped her next steps. “This was the perfect course for me. The respectful environment really helped me boost my confidence and prepared me to seek out more courses that fit my personal goals. I feel 100 per cent more ready to pursue my chosen career path.”

The course was offered in a three-week block, four days a week. The format helped students adjust to academic routines and gave them concentrated time to reflect on their goals. Students ranged in age from 19 to 61.

“For mature learners, EDCP can be a chance to complete unfinished schooling or pursue a long-considered career path,” said Cederlof. “For younger students, it can help clarify direction as they begin their post-secondary journey.”

Karime Salazar Jolly, TRU Lillooet campus co-ordinator, said offering the course in Lillooet strengthened participation.

“Delivering the course in Lillooet had many benefits. It allowed students to stay close to home and be supported by their community. It also preceded other courses at the campus and helped build students’ confidence and motivation to take more courses needed for their next steps.”

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.