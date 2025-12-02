Campus Life - Kamloops News

Distinguished alumni recognized

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is honouring five esteemed alumni with Distinguished Alumni Awards for outstanding achievements and dedicated service in the areas of service to community, arts and culture, public service, and professional achievement. From saving lives with drone technology to healing B.C.’s health-care system from within, this year’s distinguished alumni embody the innovation, compassion and leadership that continue to elevate the impact of TRU graduates locally and far beyond.

Robert Atwood, BNRS ’15 and Richard Sullivan

Distinguished Alumni | Service to Community

Robert Atwood (BNRS ’15) is the CEO of Hummingbird Drones, a company he co-founded with fellow DAA recipient and COO, chartered alum Richard Sullivan. Before launching their venture, Atwood and Sullivan worked together as wildland firefighters with BC Wildfire Service.

Their entrepreneurial journey began after purchasing a drone and deciding to put it to work. That decision led to the creation of Hummingbird Drones, which was the first unmanned aircraft system (UAS) service provider in North America to become involved in wildfire suppression.

The small startup has grown into a major force in drone analytics and emergency response across North America and now includes the aerial mapping software subsidiary, Nova. Their software allows users to analyze infrared data, identify heat sources and accurately map fire perimeters. Search and rescue teams can use the technology to detect specific colours in search areas, allowing them to quickly locate lost individuals.

From battling wildfires in California to leading searches for lost skiers in B.C., Atwood and Sullivan’s innovative efforts are opening new frontiers in problem-solving — and saving lives along the way.

Within the company, Atwood is known as the legend, the visionary and the energizer bunny, constantly generating new ideas to keep the team and industry moving forward. With his incredible work ethic and steady presence, Sullivan oversees the company’s finances and leads the field crews and FlySmart Training™ trainers.

“The most rewarding part of what we do is seeing the impact of providing products that help safeguard communities and being able to support people in environments where they are at their most vulnerable. It’s an indescribable feeling.”

Robert Atwood

“It’s a privilege to be able to do something that I love, so I have no problem putting in the hours. As cliche as it might sound, working hard and putting in more hours than your competition is probably the mantra that I live by.”

Richard Sullivan

Andrew G. Cooper, BA ‘14

Distinguished Alumni | Arts and Culture

Andrew G. Cooper (BA ’14) is an award-winning theatre creator, filmmaker and producer whose interdisciplinary work delights audiences across Canada and beyond.

After earning their Bachelor of Arts degree from Thompson Rivers University, Cooper founded Chimera Theatre in Kamloops, known for its unique, movement-driven productions. They then established Jupiter Theatre in Calgary, where they now serve as artistic producer. Another professional role of Cooper’s is chief creative officer at Solaris Film Productions.

Known for their work in theatre, puppetry and film, Cooper has collaborated with leading companies such as The Jim Henson Company on Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Alberta Theatre Projects on The Jungle Book. Their projects span stage and screen, with notable works like Windchasers, Starslingers, and Strangers.

Guided by their personal mantra — ACE: authenticity, connection and excellence — Cooper strives to create meaningful stories that connect people and build community. A recipient of the 2018 Kamloops Mayor’s Award for the Arts (Emerging Artist of the Year), they continue to mentor emerging artists and champion underrepresented voices.

“Go out and blaze your own trail. If you find something meaningful that helps others and fuels your passion, don’t give it up.”

Andrew G. Cooper

Dr. Mandy Manak, Medical Lab Technology Dip ‘93; BSc ‘02

Distinguished Alumni | Public Service

Dr. Mandy Manak (Medical Lab Technology Dip ’93; BSc ’02) has extensive expertise in addiction medicine and psychotherapy. Her niche is in treating patients with dual diagnoses of chronic pain and addiction, utilizing an integrated approach that addresses mental health, addiction and pain.

She is the founding principal and medical director of the Interior Chemical Dependency Office in Kamloops and is a consulting physician at Royal Inland Hospital. Dr. Manak is also partner and chief medical officer of A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions, which includes two treatment facilities in Kamloops.

She is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, a diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and is certified with both the International and Canadian Societies of Addiction Medicine. She is also a certified medical review officer with the American Association of Review Officers.

In addition, Dr. Manak serves as the medical director of Interior Medical Monitoring, where she provides independent medical evaluations and medical monitoring services to substance-dependent individuals in safety-sensitive roles.

Alongside her clinical work, Dr. Manak has held multiple leadership roles, including co-chair of the Physician’s Health Program with Doctors of BC and founding chair of the Western Canada Addiction Forum, an annual conference held in Kelowna.

“My mantra is, if it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well.”

Dr. Mandy Manak

Monica Sophia McAlduff, BHSc ‘05

Distinguished Alumni | Professional Achievement

Monica Sophia McAlduff (BHSc ’05) is a proud member of the Adams Lake Indian Band and is from the Secwépemc Nation on her mother’s side and has French-Canadian roots on her father’s side. She is driven by a commitment to healing systems scarred by historical trauma through culturally safe, patient-centered care.

As CEO of the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), McAlduff brings more than 30 years of experience across diverse roles, from working directly with patients as a registered psychiatric nurse to being a leader in wholistic health care as the FNHA’s Vice-President of Cultural Safety and Humility and Allied Health. Throughout her career, she has championed quality and safety in the health-care system and served as a strong advocate for clients and their families.

She has a diploma and advanced diploma in psychiatric nursing from Douglas College, and in 2005, McAlduff earned her Bachelor of Health Sciences degree in psychiatric nursing from Thompson Rivers University, where she made history as the first-ever valedictorian of Open Learning.

“I am grateful to receive this honour from Thompson Rivers University. I am also humbled and truly appreciative of all those who came before me and laid the path for my career journey.”

Monica Sophia McAlduff

