Click, explore, celebrate: TRU Gaglardi launches interactive annual report

Fresh off the virtual press, the annual report from Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics invites readers to explore the initiatives and activities that have shaped the school’s past year.

From innovative pilots in experiential learning and major social media wins to thought leadership and celebrations of excellence, 2024-2025 marks another year of momentum for TRU Gaglardi.

“This report captures a year marked by innovation, engagement and accomplishment,” says Dr. Ehsan Latif, professor and interim dean.

“These achievements were made possible by the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff and partners, who work tirelessly throughout the year to advance high-quality research, support our students and deliver an education that leads to real-world success.”

This year’s interactive design allows readers to move through the report at their own pace, using the buttons to navigate or pause content.

“I invite you to explore this report and join us in celebrating the stories and highlights within,” says Latif. “Thank you for being part of our journey.”

The Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Annual Report 2024-2025 is available here.

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.