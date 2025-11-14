Campus Life - Kamloops News

Provincial investment strengthens pathway into skilled trades

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) welcomes the provincial government’s announcement of a major increase in funding for trades training across British Columbia, noting this investment will support the long-standing need for more apprenticeship seats and steady training pathways into the trades.

The province will double its investment over the next three years through a $241-million commitment delivered by SkilledTradesBC, supporting more apprenticeship seats, reducing waitlists, strengthening program delivery and increasing per-seat funding, leading to a rapid path from start to completion of certification and Red Seals.

TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Airini said the announcement sets up TRU and communities across the Interior for long-term success.

“This commitment recognizes the essential role skilled trades play in building British Columbia’s future. TRU is ready to do our part. We have strong programs, committed faculty, and students waiting for their chance to step into these careers. As B.C.’s first dual-sector research university, we uniquely unify vocational education and higher education.

“We are proud to be the university for trades. We welcome this investment and look forward to working with the province to increase access for skilled trades learners and leaders across our region,” said Airini.

TRU’s School of Trades and Technology is renowned for delivering training in 20 skilled trades, from carpentry and electrical to heavy mechanical. Many programs carry waitlists as demand for skilled workers grows. TRU trades trainees have the “Kamloops advantage” of training where the cost of living is lower than B.C. urban areas, and being close to major industry growth projects.

Dean Baldev Pooni said the announcement will provide institutions with a more stable foundation for planning and responding to industry needs.

“This support will help us train more people and shorten the time they spend waiting to enter high-priority programs. Our faculty, staff, and industry partners are ready. With clearer funding pathways, we can expand capacity where the need is greatest and help more people move into well-paid, long-term careers,” he said.

The province also signalled future expansion of skilled-trades certification to additional trades, including crane operators, ironworkers and plumbers. TRU will share updates with students, faculty and applicants as details are confirmed.

Learn more about TRU Trades training opportunities. See the government’s announcement here.





