TRU Law alum Sam Tecle named to BIV’s 2025 Forty Under 40

A commitment to justice, leadership and community impact has earned Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Law alum Sam Tecle (Class of 2017) a spot among British Columbia’s most promising young leaders. Recognized by Business in Vancouver (BIV) as one of its 2025 Forty Under 40 award recipients, Tecle joins an accomplished group of professionals whose contributions are shaping the future of business, law and civic life across the province.

Tecle, a lawyer at Gowling WLG in Vancouver, has built a career defined by integrity, inclusion and mentorship. As part of the firm’s Employment, Labour and Equalities Group, he advises clients on a wide range of workplace and human rights matters, earning a reputation for his practical insight and collaborative approach.

“We’re proud to see Sam recognized among Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40,” says Max Brunette, partner and practice group leader at Gowling WLG’s Vancouver and Calgary offices. “His growth as a lawyer and leader has been remarkable, and this honour is a fitting reflection of his dedication to excellence in the practice of law.”

Beyond his legal work, Tecle serves as an instructor in legal advocacy at Capilano University (CapU) and sits on the university’s Board of Governors, roles that allow him to share his knowledge and help shape the next generation of legal professionals. CapU’s announcement highlighted Tecle’s dedication to his students, his professional achievements and his meaningful service to the university community.

Foundation at TRU

Those who knew Tecle during his time at TRU say his success today reflects qualities that were evident early on.

Mark Mancini, assistant law professor at TRU, first met Tecle when they were both clerks at the Federal Court. “Sam was the first TRU student I had ever met,” recalls Mancini. “I quickly learned how impressive students from TRU can be, and Sam was no exception.

“It’s no surprise to see him succeed in the profession. He’s a valuable addition to it.”

Ted Murray, executive director of the TRU Community Legal Clinic, also remembers Tecle’s dedication as a student. “Sam was one of a group of students who essentially maintained a permanent encampment in one of the fourth-floor study rooms,” says Murray.

“I got to know him very well and had a lot of respect for his enthusiasm for his studies and his interest in the law.”

Since its inception in 1990, BIV’s Forty Under 40 awards have celebrated exceptional young professionals across the province who combine career achievement with community involvement. The 2025 recipients, announced in October, represent the talent and initiative driving B.C.’s business and professional communities forward.

For Tecle, the recognition is both a career milestone and a reflection of his ongoing work to promote equity and empower future leaders in law. He continues to exemplify the curiosity, perseverance and public-minded spirit that define TRU Law graduates.

“I am deeply grateful to TRU Law for providing an environment where I could solve interesting problems with my peers, get to know the faculty and think about what my career could look like,” says Tecle. ““The support I have received from TRU Law has helped me believe in myself and has had a profound impact on my career. It is proof that even a few words of encouragement can make all the difference.

“Inspired by this, I have tried to pay it forward by mentoring and supporting others in the legal profession.”

The BIV Forty Under 40 Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Vancouver, where this year’s recipients will be recognized for their achievements and contributions to their communities.





