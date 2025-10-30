Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU lecture explores the challenges, impact of social mission-driven organizations

Non-profits and social enterprises are at the heart of efforts to tackle some of society’s most pressing issues — from homelessness and unemployment to social inequality. Yet for all their community impact, these organizations often face unique challenges as they balance competing demands and diverse expectations.

Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Dr. Salvador Barragán, a professor in the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics, will discuss these complexities in an upcoming lecture, Social Mission-Driven Organizations: Their Purpose, Competing Demands, and Challenges in Western Canada.

“These organizations work in dynamic environments where funders, donors, clients, employees and communities all have different needs,” says Barragán, who was appointed full professor earlier this year. “Understanding how they balance these demands is essential to sustaining their social impact.”

Barragán’s research focuses on how mission-driven organizations operate within communities, striving to achieve meaningful social change while navigating multiple — and sometimes conflicting — missions, values and goals.

The lecture will feature examples from social enterprises and non-profits across Western Canada, highlighting both their successes and the tensions that arise as they strive to serve their communities.

Dr. Scott Rankin, associate professor in the Department of Human Enterprise and Innovation, will serve as commentator, offering insights and reflections following the presentation.

The talk is part of TRU’s Inaugural Professorial Lecture Series, which recognizes faculty members recently promoted to full professor. The series offers an opportunity for the campus and wider community to learn about the groundbreaking research and scholarly journeys of TRU faculty.

Barragán’s lecture takes place Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in OLARA, on the second floor, in the Collaborative Student Space.

Members of the TRU and Kamloops communities are invited to attend the free public lecture, which offers a chance to meet professors and gain insight into their scholarship, research and teaching.

In-person seating is limited for this free event (refreshments included), so be sure to reserve your spot today. You can also choose to attend online.

