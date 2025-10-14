Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU lecture explores the power of emotion

How do our emotions shape the way we live, work and connect with others? Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Dr. Catherine Ortner, a professor in the Faculty of Arts, will explore these questions in an upcoming lecture.

Her talk, Emotion Regulation: From Lab Findings to Life Applications, delves into the science behind how people manage their emotions — and why it matters.

“Emotions and emotion regulation are central to our everyday experiences,” says Ortner, who was appointed full professor earlier this year.

“By understanding the mechanisms that shape how we manage our feelings, whether in moments of stress, activism or interpersonal connection, my ultimate goal is to apply these insights to enhance personal well-being and help us navigate collective challenges.”

Drawing from research conducted with students, community members and activists, Ortner’s lecture highlights how emotion regulation can be used as a practical tool in daily life and as a lens for understanding broader social issues.

The talk is part of TRU’s Inaugural Professorial Lecture Series, which recognizes faculty members recently promoted to full professor. The series offers an opportunity for the campus and wider community to learn about the groundbreaking research and scholarly journeys of TRU faculty.

Ortner’s lecture takes place Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m. in OLARA, on the second floor, in the Collaborative Student Space.

Members of the TRU and Kamloops communities are invited to attend the free public lecture, which offers a chance to meet professors and gain insight into their scholarship, research and teaching.

In-person seating is limited. Reserve your seat today.