TRU Fall 2025 Convocation: celebrating a season of achievement and belonging

In a setting alive with anticipation, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) celebrated the achievements of its Fall 2025 graduates during a convocation ceremony at the Tournament Capital Centre (TCC) in Kamloops. The event was marked by moments of pride, reflection and community spirit, as graduates from across the globe crossed the stage to receive their credentials.

The ceremony opened with the steady rhythm of the Sage Hills Drummers, an Indigenous music group consisting of members from various First Nations, who welcomed graduates, families and guests into the arena. Their powerful drumming set the tone for a day of cultural recognition, gratitude and celebration.

In her first convocation address, President Airini praised graduates for their perseverance and dedication. “You have shown resilience, creativity and growth as leaders, innovators and change makers,” she said. “We see reason to believe in a brighter future because we see you.”

Across the stage, 1,004 credentials were presented in 104 programs, recognizing 918 graduates from 38 countries, including Canada. The credentials included 397 certificates, 115 diplomas, 107 post-baccalaureate, 240 baccalaureate, and 145 master’s degrees.

The spirit of community was evident throughout convocation, with 53 TRU staff and assistants volunteering behind the scenes and taking their places on stage to support graduates during this milestone moment.

Airini reflected on the atmosphere of togetherness, saying, “For those who may not have family or friends here today, I invite everyone in the bleachers to be their family, too. Applaud every graduate — we are one community.”

A highlight of the ceremony was the acknowledgement of TRU’s first Secwépemc cohort of graduates from the Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) program — an initiative that allows learners to transform their prior experiences and knowledge into university credit — recognizing Indigenous learning on the land for the first time.

Airini explained that “one’s prior learning can actually convert into university credits,” describing it as “a detailed, prolonged process that acknowledges wisdom earned through work and life.” She commended the pioneering group, noting, “You have to have firsts who make the way forward possible for others to follow.”

Airini also spoke proudly of TRU’s growing reputation on the world stage.

“We are comfortable with Thompson Rivers University standing out — and we’re here to witness you standing out, being all that you have been called to be.”

She reminded graduates and families that TRU is among only eight universities globally to earn a double platinum rating for sustainability, underscoring its leadership in environmental stewardship, wildfire research and applied innovation in artificial intelligence.

As graduates look to the future, Airini offered words of encouragement:

“Stay connected to one another and to your Thompson Rivers University. Keep learning, keep curious and keep cooking meals for the ones who have been looking after you.”

She closed with a challenge drawn from TRU’s motto, T7ETSXEMÍNTE RE STSELXMÉM, which translates from Secwepemctsín to mean “to strive ahead.”

“To strive is literally to strive. It’s not to walk, it’s not to go back, it’s not to amble. It’s to strive forward with purpose. How? And this is my question, how will you strive forward to make a difference, small or big? Think on that this day and in the days ahead. How will you make the most of this to strive forward?”

With these final words, Airini left graduates with a lasting call to action — to carry forward TRU’s spirit of purpose, learning and community into all they do.

“Congratulations, class of 2025 — we are so proud of you. May your journey ahead be about strength, courage and care; be all that you have been called to be.”

Graduate reflections

Beyond the ceremony’s speeches and applause, graduates took a moment to reflect on what their time at TRU has meant to them.

Poornima Gunasekera (featured image), who earned a Master of Science in Environmental Economics, said she takes the most pride in her contributions to campus sustainability initiatives.

She added she will miss the sense of learning and connection that came with being on campus each day.

Gunasekera credited her supervisor, Dr. Laura Lamb, chair of the Economics department, for her guidance and support throughout the program.

“She helped me immensely with my final project and coursework. I’m very grateful for her support and guidance.”

Enetior Edwok, who completed a Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Human Resource Management, said the people he met along the way — community, professors and classmates — were the most rewarding part of his TRU experience.

Those same connections, he added, are what he’ll miss the most. “The friends I met here became like family. They made this experience unforgettable.”

Marina Tsevmenko, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, reflected on the personal perseverance it took to reach this milestone. “I’m proud of finishing my degree after years of hard work,” she said.

Tsevmenko credited her family and friends for helping her stay motivated through it all.

“My dad supported me through this journey, and my friends were always there for me. Their encouragement meant everything.”

If you missed the ceremony or want to experience it again, a recording of the livestream will be available here soon.