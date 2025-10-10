Campus Life - Kamloops News

Funding boosts TRU robotics innovation to help combat wildfires across B.C.

As wildfires continue to affect communities across British Columbia, researchers at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) are turning to technology to help reduce risks and improve response.

One of those researchers is Dr. Geoff Fink, an associate professor in the department of engineering, who has received more than $119,000 in research infrastructure funding to advance his work developing autonomous robotic systems that can help keep people and ecosystems safe.

The support comes through the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF), with additional contributions from the British Columbia Knowledge Development Fund (BCKDF) and institutional and vendor partners.

The funding is part of a nearly $134 million investment announced today by the Government of Canada to support research infrastructure projects at 63 post-secondary institutions across the country.

Real-world solutions

Fink’s research focuses on robotics, perception, state estimation and control—the foundational science for creating autonomous systems that can see, think and move in complex and dynamic environments. This new investment will help bring his team’s work from simulation to real-world application.

“We are developing the next generation of autonomous systems, where teams of intelligent robots can act as our eyes and feet in hazardous environments,” says Fink.

“This funding is key to applying this work to the wildfire challenge here in British Columbia, allowing us to build real-world systems to support local authorities and help protect our communities and ecosystems.”

The project will advance multi-robot collaboration and adaptive locomotion for teams of aerial robots (drones) and quadruped (four-legged) robots. By combining these systems, the research team aims to tackle all stages of the wildfire life cycle—from assessing fire risks to mapping active zones and analyzing post-fire forest recovery and regrowth.

“This major funding is a transformative step for our lab at TRU, providing the essential equipment needed to bring our research from simulation to reality,” says Fink. “We’re focused on creating robotic systems that can make a meaningful difference in protecting people and the environment.”

“This investment reflects the strength and growing impact of TRU’s research community,” says Brian Roy, acting vice-president research. “Dr. Fink’s work demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can lead to practical solutions for some of British Columbia’s most urgent challenges. We’re proud to support research that helps protect people, communities and the environment.”

Fink leads TRU’s Perception and Robotics Research (PeRRo) Lab, where faculty, students and collaborators are developing autonomous systems capable of operating in challenging outdoor environments.

Learn more about his work at perro.tru.ca.