TRU secures $200,000 to support Indigenous students in work-integrated learning

Indigenous students at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) completing unpaid work placements will have greater financial support this fall, thanks to $200,000 in national funding from Co-operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning Canada (CEWIL).

CEWIL Canada – the national association that advances work-integrated learning by supporting post-secondary institutions, employers and community partners – will offer bursaries to help students take part in course-based, unpaid clinical placements and practicums.

Larry Iles, experiential learning co-ordinator and faculty member in TRU’s Career and Experiential Learning (CEL) department, led the successful proposal.

“This initiative is designed to reduce financial barriers and stress, promote equitable access to work-integrated learning opportunities and ensure students can fully participate in these essential learning experiences without having to choose between education and financial stability,” says Iles.

The CEL department, in partnership with the TRU Awards Office, will administer the bursaries and coordinate outreach to ensure every eligible Indigenous student is aware of the support available.

“This project reflects our shared commitment to reconciliation and equity,” says Iles. “We look forward to working together to make sure this funding has a meaningful impact on our students and the communities they serve.”

Shannon Wagner, interim provost and vice-president academic, says the initiative underscores TRU’s dedication to supporting Indigenous learners.

“Work-integrated learning is an essential part of preparing students for meaningful careers and we are grateful for this funding, which will ensure Indigenous students can fully benefit from these experiences and contribute their knowledge and skills to our communities.”