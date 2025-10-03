Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU Open House welcomes Kamloops and Williams Lake communities

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) welcomes prospective students and community members to its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses for Open House. Everyone is invited to explore TRU programs through booths and experiences, take the family out for a day of fun, or simply learn more about campus.

“Open House is our biggest welcome of the year — it’s a chance to explore everything TRU has to offer, meet the people who make our campus so vibrant, and enjoy a full day of learning, fun and community spirit,” says Abby McILravey, 2025 TRU Kamloops Open House lead planner.

“Whether you’re a future student, a parent, or just curious about what happens on campus, there’s something for everyone.”

Open House is free to attend at both campuses, but registration is encouraged.

Williams Lake

Experience TRU at the Williams Lake campus on Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Discover all the programming and student services TRU’s campuses and regional centres have to offer through interactive displays and booths.

Future students, families and community members are welcome to take a tour, play games, connect with the TRU community and local vendors, and enter to win door prizes.

“We’re excited to welcome the community and guide them toward pathways that support their future education and success,” says Kim Kimberlin, marketing, student recruitment and event coordinator at TRU Williams Lake.

Learn more and register for Open House Williams Lake

Kamloops

Featuring over 100 booths, displays and experiences, there’s something for everyone at Open House on the Kamloops campus on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Connect with faculty and students, engage in hands-on activities, stop by the family-friendly Fun Zone, and experience what it’s like to live and learn at TRU.

Explore campus and residences on guided tours, or grab a bite to eat at local food trucks and select TRU Food Services locations. Between noon and 2:30 p.m., cheer on the TRU WolfPack men’s and women’s soccer teams at Hillside Stadium, right next to campus — entry is free for all Open House attendees. Parking on campus is also free and walking shuttles from lots N and H guide you where you need to go.

Learn more and register for Open House Kamloops

At both the Kamloops and Williams Lake events, apply to TRU at the Open House application station for a chance to win a semester of tuition.

For additional details or inquiries, contact the Future Students Office at [email protected] or 250-828-5006.