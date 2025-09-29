Campus Life - Kamloops News

Celebrating cultural heritage: Jason Johnston recognized for Indigenous tourism initiatives

Jason Johnston, an assistant teaching professor in tourism management at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), has been recognized with the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal. This honour, conferred in August, acknowledges Johnston’s transformative contributions to Indigenous tourism within the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, an Anishinaabek community located in the Bruce Peninsula region of Ontario on Georgian Bay.

Johnston has significantly impacted his community through the establishment of cultural tours and a cultural interpretive centre. The Anishinaabe Cultural Experiences tours and centre have enriched the tourism landscape and created a vital bridge for visitors to engage authentically with Indigenous culture.

“In 2020, my colleague and I launched these initiatives as a way to increase tourism to the campground in my First Nation community while providing opportunities for visitors to learn about our culture, history and language in our traditional territory, directly from us, rather than from non-First Nation sources,” says Johnston.

“This was also focused on increasing land-based cultural learning for the youth in our community to revitalize their connections to our culture in a tangible way.”

Preserving heritage, enhancing tourism

Unaware he had been nominated for the Coronation Medal, Johnston happened to answer a call in August from an unknown number. Initially skeptical, he was surprised to hear it was the Member of Parliament for his riding of Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, Alex Ruff.

“Since I was not expecting the award, I assumed it was a scammer, and I probably sounded a bit ungrateful at first, as I was waiting for him to ask for a credit card number or something like that,” says Johnston.

“Fortunately, it was legitimate, and in August, Alex came to my community to present the award to me, along with my daughter, outside of the cultural interpretive centre I co-established.”

Johnston’s efforts have been instrumental in elevating the understanding and appreciation of Indigenous cultures, offering both education and inspiration to visitors and locals alike. By fostering land-based learning, he has also empowered the youth within his community to forge deeper connections with their cultural heritage. His work exemplifies how to leverage tourism to sustain and celebrate Indigenous cultures across Canada.

Receiving the medal is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the invaluable role that cultural education and preservation play in fostering community development and intercultural understanding. This accolade will further inspire students and faculty at TRU and beyond, promoting the value of cultural integrity and innovation in tourism management and Indigenous community engagement.

The Coronation Medal commemorates the first anniversary of King Charles III’s coronation as King of Canada on May 6, 2023. During the anniversary year, 30,000 medals were awarded across the country to individuals who made significant contributions to Canada, a specific province, territory, region, or community, or achieved something outstanding abroad that brings credit to Canada.