The Path forward: unity through understanding

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we gather on the ancestral territories of Tk̓emlúps and T̓éxelc to honour the strength, resilience and enduring spirit of Indigenous Peoples. We remember Le Estcwicwéy̓, the missing, whose remains were confirmed at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, and we honour the courage and determination of survivors who have shared their truths to create a path toward healing.

The community of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, in bringing this truth to light, demonstrates the power of Indigenous knowledge, cultural strength and community resilience. Their ongoing work to honour the children and support healing reflects the profound wisdom and caring that have sustained Indigenous communities for generations.

As a university in Tk̓emlúps and T̓éxelc, we are inspired by the strength of local Indigenous communities and commit to upholding Secwépemc ways of knowing and being. We recognize Indigenous Peoples as knowledge holders, innovators and leaders who continue to make immeasurable contributions to our community and beyond.

On Sept. 30, we encourage our community to:

Learn about the diverse languages, cultures and contributions of Indigenous Peoples

Support Indigenous-led initiatives and businesses

Engage with Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing

Join in building relationships based on respect and reciprocity

Reconcile with both the Secwépemc and Secwepemcúl̓ecw

Indigenous communities have shown remarkable resilience in preserving their languages and cultures despite centuries of attempts to erase them. Their strength continues to inspire positive change, cultural revitalization and healing for tellqelmúcw future generations.

On this day, we celebrate Indigenous leadership, honour Indigenous knowledge systems and commit to walking together toward a future built on understanding, respect and shared prosperity.

W7ec re tselxemstém-kucw. W7ec re xexe7stém-kucw. Lé7es k sw7éctem-kucw. – We remember. We honour. We celebrate.

We invite you to join TRU and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc for an on-campus ceremony on Monday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.

Sqweqwentsíctem Le Estcwey̓stém –

Our Prayers for the Lost Ones

Me7 qwentsíctem re stsmémelt pyin te sitq̓t.

Today, we offer our prayers for the children.

Qwenqwentwílc re k̓wséltkten-kt, pepenmíns le em7ímts.s,

Our relatives carry such profound grief, having discovered their grandchildren.

re stsmémelt te tsmol ne sxwexweyúl̓ecwems re tmicw. Penmíntem e t̓hénes re xílltmes?

The children who rest beneath the earth across this vast land. Now that they have been confirmed, how do we begin to heal what was done?

Knúcwente xwexwéyt te stsmémelt te w7éc ne7élye ne tmicw.

Help watch over and protect all the children who are still among us on this land.

Knúcwente. Knúcwente es xwts̓ílcs, es yugwílcs, es yegwyúgwt.s e yews re st̓7eks. Pyin, wel me7 yews, Tqelt kúkwpi7.

Help them. Help give them strength to persevere, to pour their hearts into healing, to stand resilient as they journey forward. Now and always, Creator.

Knúcwente ne tet̓e7é7kwes ne tmicw, me7 yews re swestés xwexwéyt te sw7ecs, re xqwelténs, re ck̓úl̓tens, we7 stémes.

Help their path as they move forward on this earth, carrying forth all the sacred work ahead, our language, our ancestral knowledge, and all that defines who we are.

Me7 élkstmens, me7 yugwílcmens, me7 tskwenstés re t̓hénes re xílmes.

They will dedicate themselves entirely to this work, they will persist with unwavering determination, they will hold fast to what matters most.

Tqeltkúkwpi7, tsék̓wcte te ct̓ektén̓s re stsmémelt te w7ec pyin.

Creator, illuminate the way forward for the children who remain with us.

Knúcwente re stsmémelt ta7 k pellstet̓ex7éms te qweq̓t te titéyt.

Embrace and protect the children who have no parents to shield them, those who cry out in hunger and need.

Knúcwente re stet’ex7em Tqelt kúkwpi7, es tspelq̓ílcmentem, es wi7s re stet̓ex7ém es k̓séyens te sw7ecs.

Heal the parents, Creator, help them find their way back to their children, help them overcome the pain that leads them to harmful choices.

Tqelt kúkwpi7, knúcwente xwexwéyt te stsmémelt ne sxwexweyúl̓ecwems re qelmucwúl̓ecw.

Creator, extend your protection over all the children throughout all Indigenous lands.

Knúcwente re stsmémelt te tsmol ne sxwexwéyt.s te Residential School(s) te ts7emét.stem.

Watch over and honour the children whose bodies lie at rest at the so-called ‘Residential Schools’.

Knúcwente re stsmémelt es ta7es k̓wiyúsems cú7tsem wes e sw7écwes re qwéq̓tes ne sítest nu7 ne clleq̓méllcw.

Help ensure that no child will ever again endure such suffering, and that no child will cry out in the darkness of places meant to destroy.

Tqelt kúkwpi7, ck̓elltsícte te ck̓emtsenéllcw es ull7úllcws, es le7s re m- w7écwes, ell es xenwéllens xwexwéyt te swet ne tmicw stém̓i re sk̓wiyúsemstels es xenwén̓tem es xyemstém re stsmémelt-kt pyin, wel me7 yews, wel me7 yews.

Creator, open the doors to peace and healing, so that suffering may end, and that all people of this earth may find harmony. May our children, both those who have passed and those yet to come, know safety, love, and belonging. Now and forever, and ever.

Tqelt kúkwpi7, yeri7 re sqeqeltsínmentsen.

Creator, I ask you humbly.

Mona Jules, Skítsestenemc, on the confirmation of Le Estcwicwéy̓ (215+), July 15, 2021

The English text represents a cultural interpretation rather than a direct word-for-word translation, seeking to convey the deeper meaning, emotion and intent of the original Secwepemctsín prayer.