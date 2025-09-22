Campus Life - Kamloops News

Juanita-Dawne Bacsu awarded for impactful research at TRU

In recognition of her research, Dr. Juanita-Dawne Bacsu of Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has been announced as a recipient of the 2025 Scholar Award by Michael Smith Health Research BC. This award marks her as one of the 26 scientists and health professionals being honoured across British Columbia (B.C.) for their contributions to health research.

Dr. Bacsu, who serves as a Canada Research Chair in Nursing and Population Health and an assistant professor in the School of Nursing, is celebrated for her innovative work focused on reducing dementia-related stigma and advancing health equity among rural older adults living with dementia. As Director of TRU’s Population Health and Aging Rural Research Centre, her work demonstrates a strong commitment to overcoming health barriers in rural settings, collaborating closely with organizations such as the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

A notable highlight of her research includes the study, “Improving Wildfire Supports of Rural People with Dementia and Care Partners in Interior British Columbia: Awareness, Needs, and Mitigation Strategies.” The study addresses the increasing threat of wildfires in Canada—particularly in B.C.—and its impact on vulnerable rural older adults with dementia. Guided by lived experience, Bacsu’s research program aims to examine wildfire awareness, needs and effective actions to support these communities. Through group discussions and interviews, the research seeks to enhance wildfire preparedness at individual, community and policy levels.

The Health Research BC Scholar Program supports health researchers who are pioneering innovative research programs, mentoring future scientists and boosting their ability to make impactful contributions to their field. Since 2001, Health Research BC has awarded over 560 Scholar grants. Each grant amounts to $90,000 annually over a five-year period, totaling $450,000.

“With the support of this award, my goal is to conduct research that will drive more inclusive and proactive wildfire planning to address the unique needs of rural people living with dementia and their family care partners,” says Bacsu.

This year, Health Research BC acknowledged the pivotal role of Indigenous research by introducing an Indigenous Health Research Panel in the peer review process, ensuring a culturally inclusive assessment framework. Such initiatives are vital for empowering indigenous researchers in defining the trajectory of health research frameworks in Canada.

“This award is a powerful recognition of Dr. Bacsu’s leadership and innovation in advancing dementia care and rural health equity,” says Brian Roy, acting vice-president research. “Her research is shaping how communities in B.C. and beyond prepare for challenges like wildfires, and we are proud to see her work making such a meaningful impact.”

This award serves as a testament to TRU’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and mentoring future scholars. As Bacsu continues to push the boundaries in dementia research, her work provides critical insights that inform policies and practices aimed at improving the quality of life for many.