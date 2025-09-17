Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU grad reconnects on alumni network

Thanks to flexible learning opportunities at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), alum Michelle Gordon (BComm ’09) was able to learn at her own pace in a way that a traditional, in-person program couldn’t offer.

“Without it, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she says. “I was in a serious car accident that left me with a major brain injury affecting my short-term memory and ability to learn.”

Gordon was told she would never graduate or find meaningful work, but through Open Learning, she persevered and graduated with an over 80 per cent average. She completed her CPHR and CMA/CPA designations and is now working toward her doctorate.

She has passed her research proposal defense for her doctorate in business administration and is now connecting with other alumni on the TRU Alumni Network to seek their participation in her research. As part of her doctoral research on shared leadership and team development, Gordon is hosting a free wilderness retreat for co-founders and used the network to help find applicants.

She is not the only TRU alum using the network to make connections.

“The TRU Alumni Network is growing larger by the day, bringing together alumni from all over the world,” says Andy Do, TRU Alumni Relations manager.

From the tip of New Zealand to the Canadian tundra, alumni are reaching out for many reasons, among them to visit the job board, become mentors and, like Gordon, share professional milestones and provide opportunities for connection.

Network profiles are available for staff and faculty as well as alumni — and with the number of alumni growing, the opportunities for connection are endless. Register at alumniconnect.tru.ca.