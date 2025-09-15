Campus Life - Kamloops News

Nisha Puthiyedth breaks new ground at TRU with prestigious national program

In a landmark achievement for Thompson Rivers University (TRU), Dr. Nisha Puthiyedth, an assistant professor in the Computing Science department, has been selected for the prestigious Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC) Beef Researcher Mentorship Program for 2025-2026.

This milestone marks the first time a TRU faculty member has been selected for this acclaimed national program, highlighting both TRU’s dedication to research innovation and Puthiyedth’s reputation as a leader in her field. She is among only seven researchers nationwide granted this competitive opportunity.

As an expert in computational methods and machine learning, Puthiyedth aims to address significant agricultural challenges, particularly antimicrobial resistance in beef cattle. Her innovative approach promises to bring novel insights that could reshape industry standards and practices.

“This mentorship represents an important opportunity to strengthen connections between academic research and the beef industry,” says Puthiyedth.

“The insights and collaborations gained will not only enhance my research and TRU’s role in agricultural innovation but also deliver meaningful benefits to the beef cattle community by supporting farmers in improving productivity, sustainability and long-term resilience.”

The Beef Researcher Mentorship Program bridges the gap between academia and industry by pairing emerging researchers with prominent leaders in the Canadian beef industry. This collaboration aims to drive forward academia-industry partnerships, ensuring that research findings translate into actionable, practical solutions that address real-world challenges. Additionally, the program sets the stage for future research funding, fostering an environment where groundbreaking agricultural research can continue to thrive.

“Mentorship is essential for emerging scholars, providing guidance that accelerates learning, fosters collaboration and elevates the quality of research discoveries,” says Brian Roy, acting vice-president research. “Congratulations to Dr. Puthiyedth on being selected for this program.”