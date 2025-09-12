TRU trades enhance training for high-demand mining careers

New support for trades training linked to the province’s mining sector will create opportunities for students to prepare for careers vital to mines across British Columbia (B.C.).

This initiative, unveiled Thursday, Sept. 11 by B.C. Premier David Eby, represents the province’s largest-ever investment in critical minerals. This substantial funding is essential for the Highland Valley Copper mine extension project, which aims to prolong the mine’s operational lifespan by 18 years.

At Thompson Rivers University (TRU), trades and technology programs already play a key role in training Red Seal professionals, including heavy-duty mechanics, industrial electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, instrumentation and control technicians, and wastewater treatment operators — roles in high demand at sites like Teck Highland Valley Copper.

“TRU Trades has provided educational pathways into the mining sector for many years, including entry-level underground mining training, heavy equipment operator training, and other skill upgrades needed to secure meaningful and well-paying job opportunities,” said School of Trades and Technology Dean Baldev Pooni. “We look forward to continuing our support of Teck Highland Valley Copper and the province.”

“(This) means jobs for thousands of British Columbians, it means billions of dollars of economic activity in our province,” said Eby. “It means families from this region, who have worked for generations at this site will continue to do so, but it also means young people who are doing apprenticeships who want to see a long career here at Highland Valley Copper will be able to see that happen. And it means prosperity not just here in the local community but across the province.”

The mine extension project was developed in consultation with local First Nations communities from across the Nlaka’pamux Nation.