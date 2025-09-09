$5 million in funding empowers Indigenous educational initiatives at TRU

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has been awarded a transformative $5 million from the Mastercard Foundation’s EleV Program, recognizing the university’s innovative and impactful initiatives for Indigenous youth.

This award is part of a broader commitment by the Mastercard Foundation, recognizing a decade of efforts made in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) Final Report and its 94 Calls to Action. The foundation is committing $235 million to 30 organizations across Canada to advance post-secondary education for Indigenous youth.

“Thompson Rivers University is listening deeply and acting boldly for reconciliation, centring relationships with Indigenous Peoples at the heart of its work and shaping its mission, operations, and curriculum to embed Indigenous values,” says Mastercard Foundation Senior Director of Canada Programs Jennifer Brennan.

“We made a commitment to young Indigenous people that we would walk alongside them to transform post-secondary education in ways that support them to live a good life. This exemplary organization is contributing to that change and to a stronger country for us all.”

This substantial funding underscores TRU’s efforts in expanding educational opportunities for Indigenous students in Canada and fortifying partnerships with local communities.

“Thompson Rivers University is honoured and humbled to be among the organizations recognized through this bold investment by the Mastercard Foundation,” says Dr. Airini, TRU president and vice-chancellor. “We’re on a journey to living reconciliation fully and seek to be respectful in all ways. We recognize those who went before us, forging the way for reconciliation to begin and for this work we do at TRU. We are mindful of our continued responsibilities to the lands and peoples we serve, and those yet to be born. We are making strides forward.

“This unexpected and exceptionally generous gift is accepted with deep appreciation and as a responsibility. The possibilities are significant. If we remain focused and open, look after relationships that have been broken, and continue to innovate in research and education, we will grow as a university willing to be all that we have been called to be as partners in reconciliation.

“We will seek to further strengthen work with students and communities across Secwepemcúl’ecw and beyond, helping to advance educational and research opportunities where Indigenous knowledge, values, and leadership are equal. By accepting this gift, we undertake to advance language revitalization, education and research initiatives that support the next generation of Indigenous learners and knowledge makers at TRU. We are inspired to build stronger futures for all, together, through the power of education and research.”

This investment will enable post-secondary institutions to expand their capacity, enhance sustainability and offer programs that align with the values and aspirations of Indigenous youth.

TRU will continue to foster new partnerships with Indigenous communities, educational institutions and industry partners to ensure the continuous alignment of academic programs with the needs of Indigenous Peoples.

Contact:

Erin Breden, Senior Communications Consultant

Thompson Rivers University

250-852-6837 | [email protected]

About the EleV Program

Established in 2017, the EleV Program — where “EleV” signifies “elevate” in English and the French word “élève,” meaning “student” — embodies the Mastercard Foundation’s broader mission of creating opportunities for youth, particularly those who are marginalized, to lead dignified and productive lives. It emphasizes collaboration, innovation and inclusivity while addressing systemic barriers to education and employment. In 2022, the Mastercard Foundation set an ambitious target to help 100,000 Indigenous youth in Canada finish their education and find meaningful employment by 2030 through its EleV Program.