FASD Together welcomes families and caregivers

Thompson Rivers University (TRU), in partnership with Insight Support Services and Inspire Kids, is hosting the FASD Together Unconference on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campus Activity Centre (Terrace and Alpine Rooms).

September is recognized nationally as FASD (fetal alcohol spectrum disorder) Awareness Month, with Sept. 9 marking International FASD Awareness Day.

Unlike traditional conferences, an unconference is participant-driven; sessions are interactive and collaborative, and shaped by the interests and experiences of those attending. This format was chosen to create a welcoming, flexible space where families and caregivers of individuals with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder can learn from one another, share ideas and explore local issues together.

“FASD Awareness Month is a time to learn, connect and take action,” says Jay Goddard, associate teaching professor in the Faculty of Education and Social Work. “By using the unconference format, we’re giving families and caregivers an active role in shaping the conversations that matter most to them.”

Highlights of the day will include:

Morgan Ryder sharing her experience as a parent of children with FASD

Breakout sessions where families and caregivers set the agenda based on shared priorities

A closing panel of self-advocates sharing their lived experiences with FASD and their hopes and concerns for the future

The FASD Together Unconference is free to attend and includes complimentary breakfast and lunch. Registration is required before Wednesday, Sept. 24.

For more information, visit the TRU events calendar or contact Jay Goddard at 250-852-7220.

The event is sponsored by the Victoria Foundation.