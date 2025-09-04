TRU’s Courtney Mason receives highest honour from the Royal Society of Canada

Dr. Courtney Mason, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Rural Livelihoods and Sustainable Communities at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), has been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for his outstanding achievements.

Mason joins 59 newly elected Members of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Recognition by the RSC is the highest honour an individual can achieve in the Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences.

Mason is a prominent figure in academia with a focus on land use management, parks and conservation, environmental sustainability and community-based research.

He recently secured $310,000 from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Insight Grants program. This funding supports his research with Indigenous communities in Western Canada and New Zealand, which focuses on overcoming practical and legal challenges to assert land rights, foster economic development and safeguard ecosystems in conservation regimes. Mason’s research is supported by a diverse team at TRU.

“It is an honour to have my research acknowledged in this capacity,” said Mason. “I’d like to recognize the TRU colleagues and students who have collaborated with me over the last decade. I look forward to representing the university in this role and working with researchers across the nation on the interdisciplinary ‘wicked’ problems the Royal Society engages with.”

“Dr. Mason’s recognition by the Royal Society of Canada is a wonderful national recognition for a respected researcher and colleague,” said TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Airini. “We thank Dr. Mason for this proud moment for our university. His research demonstrates the strength of use-inspired research at TRU, applied to challenges in Interior BC and contributing to global futures. This honour reflects the impact of research grounded in collaboration, in service to people, and in creating solutions that truly make a difference.”

“The Royal Society of Canada is delighted to welcome into its ranks a talented group of inspiring researchers, artists, and creators whose peers have recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of science and culture, as well as to the well-being of Canadians. Their research will continue to influence public policy for years to come, while improving the well-being of our society,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, society president.

The 2025 Fellows and Members of the RSC College will be inducted at a ceremony as part of the Celebration of Excellence and Engagement in Montréal, Quebec, on Friday, November 14.

About the RSC

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) includes The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes scholarly research and artistic excellence, advises government bodies and various organizations, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and internationally. Learn more at www.rsc-src.ca.