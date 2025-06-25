Dr. Airini formally installed as TRU’s fifth president and vice-chancellor

In an emotion-filled ceremony recognizing culture, tradition and the future, Dr. Airini was formally installed as Thompson Rivers University’s fifth president and vice-chancellor.

The installation took place Wednesday at TRU’s Brown Family House of Learning. More than 200 people attended, including community members, students, faculty and guests from across Canada, New Zealand and Australia to witness the transfer of leadership and welcome Airini into her new role.

Airini succeeds Brett Fairbairn, who came to TRU as president in 2018. Starting July 1, she will lead a university of more than 29,000 students with campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake and a broad reach through Open Learning.

Airini previously served as TRU’s dean of the Faculty of Education and Social Work from 2014 to 2021. Most recently, she was provost and vice-president academic at the University of Saskatchewan.

The event began with an academic procession, followed by a welcome song from pre-schoolers from the Little Fawn Nursery, as well as welcome remarks from Secwépemc leaders and university and community representatives.

A key part of the ceremony saw Airini’s former colleagues from the University of Saskatchewan accompany her and formally present her to the TRU community, a gesture that reflects Indigenous protocols of relational respect.

As Airini crossed over to receive TRU’s blue-and-sage regalia, students from the Wainuiomata High School in New Zealand, in Canada for an educational exchange opportunity, launched into a dramatic, stirring haka, a traditional M?ori ceremonial performance that combines chanting, movement, and rhythm to express unity, respect and strength.

Tk?emlúps Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir, who spoke first after Airini’s robing ceremony, expressed what many felt as the students performed.

“I am so honoured to be here, so honoured to witness this incredible ceremony with all of you here,” she said. “It brought tears to my eyes. The presence of culture, the presence of honouring, but also the presence of all of us here in the sacred circle of uplifting — this is incredible.”

Casimir spoke to the deeper significance of the day for Indigenous communities, linking the ceremony to shared values and the ongoing work of reconciliation.

“Today’s ceremony marks more than a leadership transition — it is a moment of renewal and reaffirmation,” she said. “We believe in the power of education to transform lives, but we also know that education must be grounded in truth, informed by Indigenous knowledge systems, and shaped through respectful partnerships.”

Earlier, Board of Governors acting chair David Hallinan described the installation as a transition in leadership and a reaffirmation of the university’s collective purpose.

“The role of a university president, who is the CEO of the organization, is a complex one,” said Hallinan. “It is about academic leadership and administrative oversight, but more than that, it is about bringing together the many parts of a university so it can serve the public good.”

Among the speakers was Roger Barnsley, TRU’s founding president, who oversaw the institution’s transition to university status in 2005. Barnsley described the event as a reminder of TRU’s commitment to accessibility, community partnerships and Indigenous engagement.

“Presidential leadership is not a solo journey — it is a shared endeavour,” said Barnsley. “Today, each of us — faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners — holds a stake in TRU’s path forward. We all have a responsibility to … offer her our unconditional support in realizing TRU’s full potential.”

Student speaker Kayla Hermiston, a Bachelor of Science student and university affairs representative with the TRU Students’ Union, echoed that sentiment, noting the importance of student-centred leadership in an era of change.

“As students, we want to see TRU’s successes carried forward and strengthened,” said Hermiston, adding that TRUSU envisions a university that is accessible, where Indigenous students are empowered, and where students have a seat at the table in shaping TRU’s direction.

In her speech, Airini emphasized the need for TRU to meet the future.

“TRU is already moving forward — and I know many of you believe that too,” she said. “Together, we can shape a future TRU that is a national leader in world-class applied education and research… a university that is both academically excellent and genuinely accessible… financially sustainable for generations to come.”

Airini told the audience her early priorities include unifying the university to strengthen education and research, building strong relationships with the Secwépemc people and other Indigenous Nations, and putting a two-phase financial plan in place through to 2031.

Supporting these core areas are enabling priorities around student belonging and success, integrating sustainability into all areas of the university, and using technology to advance learning, research and administration, she added.

“I am genuinely honoured to accept this appointment to lead the university community I deeply care about,” said Airini.

“There is a journey ahead. We won’t always have easy answers. But we do have each other. And we will figure it out — strong, brave and caring,” she said. “That is how we strive ahead. That is why I am here — inspired by this place, the people, and this next era for TRU.”

Airini holds a PhD from the University of British Columbia and degrees from universities in Aotearoa New Zealand. She is a Fulbright scholar and an advocate for educational strategies that serve learners across diverse geographies and life paths.

Her academic work focuses on equity in education systems and success for underserved learners, and she has advised governments and international agencies, including UNESCO, on education reform.

Additional quotes:

“We take that word ‘hope’ and we put it into action now. You are a gift for us.” — Garry Gottfriedson, TRU honorary doctor and former Secwépemc cultural advisor at TRU

“It’s a moment filled with joy, pride and hope. I met her many years ago when she came first as dean, and from that moment I knew she was one day going to be the president. And here she is…” —Dr. Gloria Ramirez, Faculty of Education and Social Work

“Airini will be an inspiration not only for Indigenous students but for all students. She cares for all students and she’s going to make a difference here and transform our campus. We have a big challenge to honour our vision, values and strategic goals, and she’s the type of leader that will do a wonderful job in fulfilling our goals.” — Paul Michel, special advisor to the president on Indigenous matters

“It’s wonderful to have someone who already understands the culture of the institution and the importance of students and the education that we provide them, and also the importance of the community that we live in. Those are wonderful attributes that should allow Airini to distinguish her term here. It’s wonderful to have her back and I think those attributes are really important in a president.” — Tom Dickinson, former dean of the Faculty of Science

“We’re definitely going to be going places, our university. When I look at the decolonization work we need to do here, she’s going to be a big part of that, she’s going to be integral to having us move forward in a good way with decolonizing our campus. I’m really excited about her working here. I can’t wait to see what she does.” — Ted Gottfriedson, Secwépemc cultural advisor at TRU and presidential search committee member

“As a student, especially as a woman myself, it’s an empowering moment. As an international student, being a part of this was really a lot to take in. To hear her speak of putting students first, as one of the key components as to why I took part in this whole process, was really beautiful.” — Loshima Shongo, TRU Students’ Union representative on the presidential search committee

“I think the kind of difference that she’s made in her commitment to students, Indigenous students, but all students as well, in terms of programs like the Knowledge Makers … indicates the sort of imagination and reach to ensure that all students from all backgrounds have an opportunity to engage in excellence. I think that’s what she represents, and I’m absolutely delighted that she’s returned.” — Will Garrett-Petts, interim dean of the Faculty of Student Development and former vice-president research