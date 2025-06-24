Connect with the TRU Alumni Network

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is launching the TRU Alumni Network portal — a digital space designed to reconnect alumni, foster professional growth and keep the alumni community informed and engaged.

“It has never been easier for TRU alumni to connect and support each other with just a click,” says Andy Do, TRU Alumni manager. “This platform is expected to revolutionize the way alumni engage with TRU.”

The TRU Alumni Network portal offers a range of features designed to enhance the alumni experience:

Global networking : Connect with fellow alumni worldwide, including old friends and new faces.

: Connect with fellow alumni worldwide, including old friends and new faces. Exclusive career resources : Access a wealth of resources to advance your career, including a mentorship program and a regularly updated job board.

: Access a wealth of resources to advance your career, including a mentorship program and a regularly updated job board. Alumni news feed: Stay informed with the latest community and career news, and share your own updates.

This digital platform is designed to enhance the alumni experience, offering options for networking, career growth and staying up-to-date with all things TRU. TRU alumni are encouraged to register now at alumniconnect.tru.ca

For more information, email [email protected].