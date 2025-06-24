Baihua Chadwick honoured with lifetime achievement award in international education

Baihua Chadwick, vice-president international at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), has been awarded the International Education Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 BCCIE International Education Awards.

Hosted by the B.C. Council for International Education (BCCIE), the ceremony recognized five leaders from across the province during B.C. International Education Week, which brought together more than 300 educators, administrators and diplomats in Whistler.

Chadwick, who has more than two decades of experience in B.C.’s post-secondary sector, was recognized for her sustained leadership at TRU, where she has championed global education initiatives, transnational partnerships, and holistic support services for international students.

Under her leadership, TRU has become a destination of choice for students worldwide. Chadwick’s focus on collaboration across academic and service units has helped foster an inclusive and globally connected campus community.

“Baihua’s commitment to international education has been a cornerstone of TRU’s success on the global stage,” says TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Brett Fairbairn. “This recognition reflects the far-reaching impact of her work.”

Other 2025 award recipients included Emily Chen of Vancouver Community College, the University of Victoria’s Homestay Program, the University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific Secretariat, and Tony Mei of Northern Lights College.

Randall Martin, executive director of BCCIE, said the awards highlight “the outstanding work of this year’s winners who continually go above and beyond in furthering international education initiatives in B.C. and around the world.”

Anne Kang, B.C.’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, also congratulated the recipients, calling international education “a vital contributor to the province’s communities and economy.”