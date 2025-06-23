Outstanding chemistry educator lauded with national award

Dr. Bruno Cinel, associate professor in the Department of Physical Sciences at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has been honoured with the College Chemistry Canada (C3) Award in Chemical Education.

Presented annually, the national award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to teaching in chemistry, biochemistry or chemical technology at the post-secondary level. It celebrates educators who have had a meaningful impact on students and the quality of chemistry education across Canada.

Cinel has taught chemistry at TRU since 2002 and is known for his approachable teaching style, commitment to student success and innovation in the classroom. His courses range from introductory chemistry to more advanced topics, all with an emphasis on clarity, rigour and engagement.

In addition to teaching, Cinel has helped shape chemistry education at TRU through curriculum development, departmental leadership and mentorship of students and colleagues. He currently serves as co-chair of the department.

“This award speaks to Bruno’s passion for teaching and his dedication to students,” says TRU’s Interim Provost and Vice-President Academic, Shannon Wagner. “It’s a well-earned recognition of the care and skill he brings to the classroom every day.”

TRU is proud to be home to educators like Cinel, who exemplify the university’s student-focused approach and contribute to its reputation for excellence in teaching.

The C3 Award in Chemical Education was presented during the organization’s 51st annual conference held earlier this spring.

More information about Cinel and his work is available on the TRU Experts website.