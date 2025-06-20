Cliff Robinson receives 2025 Chair Leadership Award

Known for his caring, civility and irrepressible humour, Counsellor Cliff Robinson is the recipient of TRU’s 2025 Chair Leadership Award.

Robinson has supported the health and well-being of students at TRU for the past twenty years. As co-chair of the Counselling, Academic Supports and Assessment department, he has played a key role in guiding one of the university’s most interdisciplinary support teams, which includes Counselling, the Assessment Centre, the Wellness Centre, the Writing Centre, Intercultural Learning and Supplemental Learning.

The Chair Leadership Award is presented by the Office of the Provost from faculty nominations, to recognize individuals who excel in the demanding role of chair. It honours those who lead effective teams, support collaboration across departments and guide key initiatives.

“I’m surprised, happy and humbled by this award, especially given that it’s initiated by my colleagues. I work with smart, independent professionals who don’t want, or need, to be managed. As a leader, what I try to do is clear the way, then stay out of the way and let the good stuff happen,” says Robinson.

Robinson has cumulatively served as chair or co-chair for nearly a decade in his time at TRU, most recently since 2023. As a leader, he draws on two decades of experience collaborating across the institution and wider community, contributing in diverse areas and capacities.

“I like it when a team comes together to support a project,” he says. “I appreciate those times when we forgive each other for our mistakes. I welcome those times when people bring a problem and a solution, even the beginning of a solution.”

The award includes up to $2,000 in professional development funding to support further growth in leadership through a workshop or conference.

“This is the best job at TRU. It might be the best job anywhere,” Robinson says. “I’m still grateful for all of this — the work, the students, my colleagues nearer and farther. With all its peaks and valleys, it still feels like a gift after 20 years.”

Robinson received TRU’s Distinguished Service Award in 2018 for his dedication to TRU and the community.