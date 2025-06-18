TRU president-elect joins convocations in China signaling new era of global engagement

TRU’s incoming president, Dr. Airini, marked her first official overseas visit by attending convocation ceremonies in China, celebrating the graduation of students from TRU’s long-standing academic partnerships with Tianjin University of Technology (TUT) and Shanghai Institute of Technology (SIT).

Her visit signals TRU’s continued commitment to strengthening its global partnerships and highlights the university’s ongoing dedication to international education.

“Being here with our partners and students affirms the strength of TRU’s international relationships,” said Dr. Airini. “Our partnership with TUT and SIT is respected and genuine. Together, we prepare graduates to make a difference on a global scale.”

This year, 77 students graduated from the TRU-TUT joint Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program, bringing the program’s total graduates to almost 3,000. At SIT, 61 students graduated from the joint program, contributing to a cumulative total of over 1,000 graduates. Among this year’s graduates at SIT, three were recognized as Shanghai Municipal Outstanding Students, and four were recognized as SIT Outstanding Students.

The programs, delivered in both English and Chinese, are co-taught by faculty from TRU and the partner institutions and culminate in dual degrees.

The ceremonies were attended by senior leadership from TRU and both partner universities, including TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick and TRU Manager of Transnational Education Dr. Juan Mejia. Their presence underscored the enduring nature of these collaborations and their impact on thousands of students since the programs launched in 2003.

Beyond marking a personal milestone for Dr. Airini, the visit also provided space for strategic dialogue on the future of partnerships, including opportunities for faculty collaboration, research and student mobility.

As TRU looks ahead under new leadership, its long-standing commitment to accessible, globally connected education remains central. The success of the TUT and SIT partnerships reflects the university’s broader vision of internationalization in action. Furthermore, they serve as a foundation for deeper academic engagement, innovation and shared impact in the years to come.