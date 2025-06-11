TRU energy projects gain recognition for sustainability innovation

KAMLOOPS — Leading with purpose and powered by innovation, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has earned an honourable mention in the 2025 Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO) Quality and Productivity Awards Program for its groundbreaking Low-Carbon District Energy System and PV Solarization projects.

Key project highlights include:

Transitioning from natural gas boilers to a clean electric heating system in most campus buildings, thereby dramatically reducing carbon emissions.

Installing approximately 1,400 solar PV panels on campus to help power the Low-Carbon District Energy System with renewable energy. This will produce almost 1 megawatt of power. To date, 570 panels (approximately 400 kW) have been installed on three rooftops.

Drastically cutting TRU’s carbon emissions and aiming for zero carbon output by 2030.

In recognition of this achievement, a commemorative plaque was awarded to TRU on June 11 at the CAUBO annual conference in Edmonton. The project was also featured in CAUBO’s Quality and Productivity booklet and highlighted in an award video during the ceremony and online.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at TRU,” said James Gordon, director of sustainability. “These two projects not only drastically reduce our carbon footprint but also set an example for other institutions aiming for sustainability. We’re proud to contribute to a future for British Columbia with far fewer emissions.”

TRU Vice-President Administration and Finance Matt Milovick noted that sustainability is one of the university’s core values, so it is a point of pride to be recognized as a leader in this area.

“Both our Low-Carbon District Energy System and PV Solarization projects exemplify our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” he said. “This recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of our team in advancing greener energy solutions. We are inspired to continue leading with initiatives that not only benefit our campus but also serve as a model for others.”

Submissions for the Quality and Productivity Awards are evaluated based on three key criteria: transferability, innovation and overall impact on quality and productivity. Each submission is scored against these factors to determine the most impactful and innovative projects.

Other recent CAUBO awards include a Quality and Productivity Award in 2022, when TRU received an honourable mention for its community-based Researcher-in-Residence Program. Also in 2022, Steve Pottle, director of risk and safety services, received the CAUBO Leadership in Learning Award.

About CAUBO: Founded in 1937, the Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO) is a non-profit organization representing senior administrators from over 100 universities, affiliated colleges and community colleges nationwide. CAUBO supports its members by promoting best practices, fostering collaboration and providing training and resources.