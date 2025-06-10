Families celebrate Indigenous graduates at TRU

By Kim Van Haren

Indigenous graduates from across Thompson Rivers University (TRU) were recognized last week in a dedicated ceremony that brought together family, community and university leaders at the Brown Family House of Learning.

For the past decade, TRU has hosted a separate celebration for Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) graduates across all certificate, diploma, trades and master’s programs. This event provides Indigenous graduates an opportunity to be surrounded by the supportive presence of friends, family and the TRU Kamloops community.

Graduates were drummed into the traditional c7ístkten? (winter home) by the Sage Hills Drummers, with many students proudly wearing their traditional regalia.

Valedictorians Wynona Edwards and Drew Rose were among the graduates, recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the community. Their speeches highlighted the importance of identity and culture, their journey of resilience and the critical role played by family and community.

Power of support

Edwards, from the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation in Pavilion, B.C., was part of the first cohort to graduate from the Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice. Introduced in 2022, the unique program is the only one of its kind in B.C. and Western Canada, integrating both human rights and social justice, rather than addressing each separately.

Balancing her responsibilities as a single mother, serving as the Cultural Coordinator in the Office of Indigenous Education at TRU and pursuing her master’s degree, Edwards credits her success to her family, especially her mother Aileen Edwards, who has been the role model she needed.

“When I was a little kid, my mom and my brothers were going to school,” said Edwards. “They all have bachelor’s degrees, so I wanted to one-up them and get my master’s.

“Because my daughter has been with me throughout my entire education journey, and I’m her role model, I wanted to keep going to show her that she doesn’t have to stop at a bachelor’s degree.”

A lifelong learner, Edwards also has her Fine Arts Diploma, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Aboriginal Studies Certificate and her Human Services Diploma. Looking ahead, she is considering enrolling in a PhD program.

“Education increases your confidence,” said TRU alum Aileen Edwards, who frequently cared for her granddaughter, Sunshine, while Wynona pursued her educational goals.

“I think, unknowingly, you gain a better sense of yourself. You’re not quite sure where that comes from, but as you continue to explore your education, as Wynona has done, it does help with your confidence. Wynonna has accomplished a lot.”

Throughout it all, Edwards says her cultural values and traditions have helped her in managing stress and maintaining a connection to her heritage.

“Having cultural values and traditions made my school career easier,” she explained, “because I found a way to connect my culture with my assignments. Also, if I felt overwhelmed or stressed, I would take a break and reconnect with my culture. If I stay connected with powwows, singing and dancing, alongside the stress of school, it somehow evens everything out.”

Rose, a proud Nehiyaw (Cree) from Mikisiw-wacîhk (Eagle Hills – Red Pheasant Cree Nation) of the Treaty 6 Territory in Saskatchewan, graduated with a Master of Education, an achievement he couldn’t have envisioned accomplishing without the support of his family. His educational achievements also include obtaining a Certificate of Aboriginal Studies, an Associate of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Education Degree at TRU.

“My biggest inspiration has to be my family,” he said. “First and foremost, my wife, Charlotte Rose, who completed her journey through the TRU Law program. Acknowledging her resilience and the impact it had on our family was profound. Both my daughters, Mikoh and Kodah, are significant influences on my growth. As a father and a role model they look up to, I want to set a good example for their future.

“I strive to continue driving change and shifting the focus toward acknowledging Indigenous ways of knowing in all aspects.”

Rose said he has had the privilege to navigate both Indigenous and Western worlds, Walking in Two-Worlds, through his work and education. He has had the opportunity to learn from Secwépemc Knowledge Carriers, Elders and others within the Secwépemc Nation.

“My plans have always been setting our next generation up for success, being able to allow them to feel valid in who they are and where they come from is a big part of who I am and what makes my heart happy,” said Rose.

“As of right now, I work for the Qwelmínte Secwépemc (QS) Knowledge Builders Program. As a QS knowledge builders’ manager, what we do is facilitate postsecondary students from law, science and education, as well as high school students, to Walk in Two Worlds with everything they do from an Indigenous perspective to the Western perspective, so they can honour that and move that into their everyday lives, their work and their education.”

Charlotte Rose, who proudly identifies as a member of both the Dakelh and Stó:l? Nations, recognizes the significance of her husband’s role as valedictorian.

“Drew being named valedictorian means an immense amount for both of our families and our nations, our communities,” she said. “Every day we do this work to be able to advance Indigenous rights and interests.

“Drew being selected is not only about representation; it’s an opportunity for him to showcase, highlight and acknowledge his unique experiences, including who he is and where he comes from.”

Transforming the educational landscape

During the ceremony, Chancellor DeDe DeRose commended the graduates for their achievements, noting they are part of something far greater than a single ceremony or degree.

“You are building futures for your families and your communities,” said DeRose, a member of the Esk’etemc First Nation. “You are carrying forward traditions of teaching and learning that have existed on these lands since time immemorial.

During convocation week, June 3 – 5, TRU awarded more than 3,000 credentials from nine faculties through its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses, and Open Learning. Of those, 190 credentials were awarded to students with self-declared Indigenous ancestry.

“These impressive numbers represent a broad spectrum of knowledge, purpose and passion,” said DeRose, adding the graduates are part of a generation that is changing what education looks like.

“Learning is not a destination. It continues long after classes end. Graduates, I encourage you to keep walking this path. To keep learning, growing and questioning. Hold on to your curiosity. Stay grounded in your values. Be generous with what you know.”

DeRose also reminded students of the support they received along the way.

“Convocation also honours the people who walked beside you,” she said. “Parents, Elders, aunties and uncles, friends, partners, children. Professors, advisors, mentors and employers. All those who showed up, supported you, made sacrifices, or believed in you when you doubted yourself. Please take time to thank them. This day belongs to them, too.”