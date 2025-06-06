TRU honours graduates at Spring 2025 Convocation

By Kim Van Haren

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) celebrated the achievements of more than 2,500 graduates during convocation ceremonies this week at the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops.

Six ceremonies held across three days recognized students from 131 programs, including the inaugural graduating class of the Master of Nursing – Nurse Practitioner program, which had six graduates. The university launched the program in 2023, marking it as the first of its kind offered in the Interior Health region.

Power of education

In her remarks at the ceremonies, Chancellor DeDe DeRose praised graduates for their commitment to their studies, noting the profound value of education.

“I want to make the case to you today that education is still one of the smartest, most courageous investments you can make—not just for what it gives you, but for what it allows you to give,” she said.

DeRose highlighted how education lays a strong foundation for lifelong learning and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

“The challenges we face today — from climate change and wildfires to political polarization and reconciliation — won’t be solved by artificial intelligence. They’ll be changed by people who can think, work with others and understand the difference between having an opinion and building understanding.

“And that’s what a university education, at its best, does. It equips you to do more than make a living; it empowers you to cause change. What matters most isn’t just what credential you get, it’s what you learn while getting it.”

Graduate reflections

Following the ceremonies, the new graduates reflected on their journey and the memories they will carry forward.

“I’m going to miss the community here, the people I’ve met from different countries,” said Imaad Basmati, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate.

“It’s one thing I really love about TRU. It’s very diverse. Everything about the campus is awesome, and it’s beautiful.”

Master of Business Administration graduate Kush Patel echoed that sentiment, saying, “The one thing I’ll miss about TRU has to be all of the friends who became like family. It was a great community, and I loved being around people and all of the activities on campus.”

When considering who provided much-needed support during their time at TRU, Faculty of Science graduate Sara Garcia thought of her immediate family: “I’d like to thank my husband because he always supported me and was with me at every step, every time it was difficult, or I was really happy. Also, my parents who supported me, as well as the friends I made here.

“As an international student, it can be hard to come all the way here by yourself. I want to thank everybody because I felt so confident at TRU.”

Graduating student Jaspreet Kaur couldn’t have imagined accomplishing her goals without her father’s encouragement.

“He supported me even during the moments when I wasn’t able to support myself,” she said. “His belief in me just made me do the impossible.”

Bachelor of Business Administration graduate Thi Minh Trang Phan commended Dr. Stefania Strantza, an assistant teaching professor in the School of Business and Economics, for the significant support they received.

“She helped me with a research project that has had a major impact on my academic journey,” said Phan. “She also provided mentor support and a lot of amazing career advice for my future in environmental economics.”

By the numbers

Here’s what Spring Convocation 2025 looked like by the numbers:

3,082 – Credentials awarded across the Williams Lake campus (76), Kamloops campus (2,554) and Open Learning (452). 2,607 – Undergraduate and Preparatory credentials awarded 475 – Graduate credentials awarded

190 – Credentials awarded across all campuses to students who have self-declared Indigenous ancestry

73 – Countries represented

131 – Programs

90 – Staff/assistants behind the scenes

29– Medals awarded to 28 students (one is a multi-medal winner)

10– Valedictorians 4 – Honorary doctorate recipients 2 – Professor emeritus 2 – President Awards

458 – Largest number of students, biggest ceremony (Science and Nursing)

1,630 – Student gowns/robes

Congratulations to the TRU Class of 2025. Best wishes for a bright future filled with achievement and happiness.