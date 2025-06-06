TRU strengthens global partnerships through premier’s trade mission to Asia

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is strengthening international partnerships and expanding opportunities for students and faculty through participation in British Columbia’s international trade mission to Asia.

The trade mission, currently underway, includes stops in Japan and South Korea. It aims to expand B.C.’s trade relationships and promote the province as a destination for innovation, investment, and education.

President Brett Fairbairn represents TRU as one of several post-secondary institutions invited to join the delegation. He is also one of only two university presidents from the Research Universities’ Council of B.C. institutions participating in the mission.

“Higher education plays an important role in international trade and international relations,” said Fairbairn. “We are pleased to support B.C.’s efforts to diversify its economy, including by highlighting the important role that higher education plays in international trade and relations.”

The mission is intended to diversify trade and deepen connections in Indo-Pacific markets. In recent remarks to the media, Premier David Eby highlighted the importance of having research universities on the trip, noting the importance of “scientific, cultural, and educational ties” in creating lasting global partnerships.

While in Japan and Korea, Fairbairn met with long-standing academic partners to solidify relationships that bring students to TRU every year. He also connected with a current TRU student from Japan, working in Tokyo between academic terms. In South Korea, he met with leaders from Kyung Hee University, a private research university, to explore further collaboration.

“TRU’s participation in this trade mission helps build long-term academic connections that support TRU students and faculty in studying abroad, as well as students and faculty from other countries coming to Kamloops to visit or study. These partnerships also create opportunities for international research and shared learning,” he said.

TRU’s presence on the trade mission builds on recent outreach in other parts of Southeast Asia. In the days leading up to the official trade mission, Fairbairn and Associate Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick visited four Malaysian universities to expand TRU’s network of transnational education partners.

Highlights from the Malaysia visit included:

Engagement with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, a top-ranked national research university.

A new relationship with Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia, focused on access and opportunity for marginalized learners.

Early steps in partnering with HELP University to establish a TRU Transnational Education Hub in Southeast Asia through 2+2 transfer pathways, dual degrees, and graduate-level exchanges in science, arts, business, education, nursing, and tourism programs. A 2+2 transfer pathway is an academic arrangement between two institutions that sees a student complete the first two years of their degree at one institution and then transfer to the partner institution to complete the final two years.

Strong encouragement from the High Commission of Canada in Kuala Lumpur to grow regional education-sector partnerships.

Chadwick said these connections with other universities reflect TRU’s strategic approach to global education — one that is grounded in reciprocity, long-term partnerships, and meaningful outcomes for students and faculty.

“As economies and institutions in countries like Malaysia grow stronger, opportunities for international collaboration grow as well,” said Chadwick. “We are developing new partnerships that I am confident will result in increased streams of Malaysian and international students from Southeast Asia coming to TRU in future.”