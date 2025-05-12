Inclusive educator joins prestigious national teaching fellowship

KAMLOOPS – An innovative instructor in the field of inclusive education is the second exceptional academic at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) to receive a 3M National Teaching Fellowship.

Saskia Stinson, associate teaching professor and program co-ordinator of TRU’s Education and Skills Training (ESTR) program, joins a prestigious group of post-secondary academics from across Canada selected by the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (STLHE) for excellence in educational leadership and teaching.

“It’s a great honour to represent professionals in the field of inclusive education. This recognition elevates the expertise and value of accessible education and training within post-secondary institutions across Canada,” said Stinson. “I also have the honour of representing the exemplary, innovative and collaborative work of faculty at TRU.”

In the ESTR program, Stinson teaches kitchen skills to young adults who are neurodivergent, a marginalized population that faces many systemic barriers. She draws her inspiration from the students themselves to develop activities and projects that support their success, projects like ESTR’s Market, BC’s first post-secondary on-campus social enterprise, which she co-founded in 2014. At the market, students learn to cook, serve customers and cashier.

“Listening to what matters to my students inspires me to create projects that are flexible and student led. They needed and wanted more skills, experience and training that would better prepare them for further education and employment in the food service industry. I committed to developing a sustainable, in-house training lab for ESTR students to have those real-life learning opportunities,” said Stinson.

Teaching innovation has garnered Stinson several recent awards, including the 2023 Disability Resource Network BC Program Award and the 2024 West Coast Teaching Excellence Award. She credits leadership in the Faculty of Education and Social Work and TRU at large for supporting her out-of-the-box experiential learning initiatives from the outset.

TRU Dean of Education and Social Work Yasmin Dean nominated Stinson for the fellowship.

“This award is so well-deserved. Saskia’s educational leadership has not only made a difference to her students’ success, it has changed campus culture. And as a National Teaching Fellow, Saskia has an opportunity to share the ESTR program’s successes and best practices in inclusive education with other academics across the country,” said Dean.

Since 1986, the 3M National Teaching Fellows community has grown to more than 370 fellows, representing a broad range of academic disciplines from more than 80 Canadian post-secondary institutions. After joining the fellowship, fellows continue to elevate teaching and learning at their own institutions and through larger, collaborative initiatives supported by 3M Canada and STLHE.

“On behalf of STLHE, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award-winning educators. Their dedication to the scholarship of teaching and learning not only enriches student experiences but also advances a culture of academic distinction. These scholars exemplify the highest standards of innovation, inquiry, and impact in teaching,” said Patrick Maher, STLHE board chair.

In June, Stinson joins other 2025 recipients in Saskatoon for induction into the Fellowship at the STLHE 2025 National Conference. In November, she and the other nine new fellows gather for a multi-day summit where they will share knowledge and create a collective teaching and educational leadership project supported by $25,000 in funding from 3M.

“None of the work would have happened without the students who make us shine and amaze us with what they accomplish. If it weren’t for the students having the courage to come into our programs and take risks to learn new skills, I would not be here today,” said Stinson.

“I hope I inspire other post-secondary educators to create the same opportunities for students who are neurodiverse in their institutions.”