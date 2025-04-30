TRU, BCWS strengthen wildfire management co-operation with France

Thompson Rivers University (TRU), in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), was pleased to recently host a 20-person delegation from France for a discussion on wildfire management.

The April 10 visit at TRU’s Kamloops campus was a first and part of an ongoing international collaboration on wildfire management between Canada and France. In April 2024, the two countries signed a declaration of intent to strengthen joint efforts in wildfire management, including mobilizing assistance during emergencies as well as collaboration in innovation, data and information sharing, and training. Recently, to further enhance knowledge-sharing efforts, a BCWS fire centre manager participated in simulation training in France, and plans are in place to embed a French wildfire professional within the BCWS organization.

“The face of wildfire is changing across the globe. Almost every day you can see a news story about the catastrophic impact of wildfire,” said Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations with BCWS. “Partnerships and collaboration can create lasting solutions to the challenges we all face. We need international co-operation, and we need partnerships like the one we have with TRU.”

The French delegation included representatives from the Ministère de l’Intérieur, Direction de la Co-opération Internationale de Sécurité, Consul General, as well as from private sector businesses such as Shark Robotics, Airbus, SYSTEL and more. Rachael Pollard, assistant deputy minister for Emergency Management and Climate Readiness was also in attendance.

The delegation’s visit was an exceptional occasion to shine the spotlight on TRU Wildfire, a first-of-its-kind partnership between an educational institution and a fire response agency.

“As host, we were grateful for the opportunity to highlight the unique partnership between TRU and BCWS with our international colleagues. Our partnership is sincere, long-standing and connected by people who are committed and passionate about the work we’re doing,” said TRU Vice-President Research Shannon Wagner. “This is a great example of how two institutions can come together to drive meaningful change through wildfire-related research, education, training and innovation.”

“French and Canadian co-operation on civil protection encompasses the best practices we have in both countries regarding techniques, policies, training and equipment to fight wildfires,” said Charles Hugonnet, Ambassade de France au Canada, Homeland Security attaché. “In particular with BC, we want to learn more about how you [BCWS] manage a crisis, how to manage wildfires, to learn about the organization, tools, needs and innovation as well.”

The day concluded with tours of TRU’s Research and Emergency Management building, the Provincial Wildfire Co-ordination Centre and the Kamloops Fire Centre.

•••

In partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, TRU Wildfire is a university initiative that brings together research, education, training and innovation to offer a solutions-focused and comprehensive approach to current and future wildfire challenges in BC and beyond. Learn more at tru.ca/wildfire.