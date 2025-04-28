Diversity and authenticity take centre stage at annual TRU conference

KAMLOOPS — The power of being oneself, authentically, is the focus of the annual equity, diversity and inclusion conference at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) on Thursday, May 15.

Open to the public as well as TRU faculty, staff and students, U-B-U: an EDI celebration of authenticity, explores the power of authenticity in our professional and personal lives.

“Through this event we hope to shine a spotlight on the power of diversity, inclusivity and allyship,” said conference organizer Keisha Morong, EDI manager in TRU’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism.

“Participants will enjoy learning from engaging keynote speakers and panelists and will also leave the day with actionable items to take back to their workplaces and community spaces.”

A diverse lineup of speakers and panelists will guide a meaningful dialogue about celebrating, respecting and supporting authenticity through the creation of inclusive environments at work and in the community. Participants will gain insights, experiences and strategies for fostering environments where authenticity thrives.

What: U-B-U: an EDI celebration of authenticity

Where: TRU Campus Activity Centre, Grand Hall

When: Thursday, May 15, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn more and register

Keynote speaker Michael Bach, founder of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, is an award-winning thought leader, speaker and author. Based on his best-selling book, Alphabet Soup: The Essential Guide to LGBTQ2+ Inclusion, Bach will break down the complex world of gender diversity and why inclusivity matters in a workplace context.

Keynote speaker Dr. Gwen Grinyer, associate professor of physics at the University of Regina, is a prominent EDI advocate in science, technology, engineering and math. Grinyer will share her experiences navigating a career in nuclear physics as a woman, a mother and an out and visible member of the LGBTQ2S+ community, and how she uses her voice, identity and privilege to uplift others and break barriers in science.

The conference will also include networking opportunities and a dynamic performance by Kamloops drag artist Miss Mousse, and provides breakfast and lunch.

This event has limited seats available to the public — tickets are $125 plus GST.