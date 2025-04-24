TRU School of Nursing celebrates 50 years of health-care education

KAMLOOPS — For half a century, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has been at the forefront of nursing education. Since its first class of nurses graduated in 1975, TRU has made a profound impact on health care in Kamloops, the Interior and British Columbia. This May, the School of Nursing celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in health-care education and service.

“TRU’s School of Nursing has been adapting to the ever-changing health-care landscape for 50 years, consistently providing high-quality education. Today, our programs prepare health-care assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners to meet diverse patient needs, function as leaders and advance health-care practices,” said Interim Associate Dean of Nursing Tracy Christianson.

On Saturday, May 10, everyone from the public to the health-care sector to the TRU community is invited to the School of Nursing’s 50-year celebration, honouring the school’s rich history, showcasing current achievements and looking to the future. The event includes a historical exhibit mapping the evolution of nursing education at TRU, keynote speakers and discussions led by leaders in the field. Current students will present their innovative research and projects, and attendees can connect with alumni, faculty and industry professionals.

Celebrate 50 years of excellence in nursing

Date and time: Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location 1: Open house and tours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health

Location 2: Keynotes and networking: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., OLARA Building

Registration: No registration required.

Parking: Parking is free on weekends.

“This event is an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable impact of TRU nurses, reconnect with our community and be inspired by the future of health care,” said Christianson.

The school has expanded programs over the years to include undergraduate and graduate degrees, incorporating cutting-edge technology and simulation labs to enhance learning. The integration of interprofessional clinical learning and complex simulation scenarios has prepared students to provide holistic and personalized care. Innovative projects like the school’s mobile simulation lab reach rural learners where they live.

“The importance of nursing education cannot be overstated, as it equips nurses with critical thinking, leadership and evidence-based practice skills,” said Christianson. “Graduates have become integral members of the health-care community in Kamloops, the region and beyond.”

The school continues to contribute to addressing health disparities and improving patient care across various settings. Its commitment to excellence has not only elevated the standard of nursing practice, but also strengthened the health-care system in the province.

“As the School of Nursing celebrates this remarkable milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to nursing education and health care. We look forward to continuing TRU’s legacy of excellence and innovation, shaping the future of nursing for the next 50 years,” Christianson said.