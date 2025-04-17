TRU and Skeetchestn Indian Band promise to work together

Recognition, respect and shared purpose — these are the foundational elements of an affiliation agreement between the Skeetchestn Indian Band and Thompson Rivers University (TRU) signed Thursday.

Skeetchestn Kukpi7 Eddy Jules and TRU President Brett Fairbairn signed the agreement at a ceremony at the band’s John Jules Professional Building, then shared a meal to celebrate.

“The agreement reaffirms our commitment to increasing access to post-secondary education and improving outcomes for Indigenous learners, work that includes enrolment and retention but also goes deeper,” said Fairbairn.

“It means building curriculum and services that reflect Indigenous worldviews and ways of knowing. It means listening and learning. And it means being accountable for the role we play in advancing reconciliation.”

The relationship between TRU and Secwépemc peoples already runs deep and reflects the care and collaboration that both have committed to over the years to move forward together.

In the agreement, TRU acknowledges Skeetchestn’s right to lead educational efforts in ways that align with Secwépemc methods of teaching and learning. TRU is committed to working alongside the band to create new programs, training opportunities and supports that reflect community needs and priorities, whether it’s in trade and technical training, academic paths or mental-health supports grounded in culture.

TRU will also ensure the Skeetchestn Indian Band has a voice in university governance. This includes a recommendation for a seat on the Qelmúcw Affairs Committee of the Senate (to be approved by Senate) and an ongoing commitment to regular dialogue, collaboration and accountability.

“The work ahead is shared. And so are the benefits. This agreement strengthens our relationship, builds trust and helps ensure TRU is the university of choice for Secwépemc and Indigenous peoples. It’s a responsibility we take seriously and approach with humility and care,” said Fairbairn.

The university has undertaken numerous Indigenization initiatives, including: Elders-in-Residence; increasing Indigenous faculty, staff and leadership; and establishing the Knowledge Makers Indigenous research mentorship program.