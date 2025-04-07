TRU recognizes regional community leaders with honorary degrees

Four people who have dedicated their lives to supporting their communities are being honoured at this year’s Spring Convocation at Thompson Rivers University (TRU).

Honorary degrees are being bestowed upon Indigenous knowledge keeper Kyé7e Jean Sandy William, philanthropist and volunteer Fiona Chan, lawyer and developer Frank Quinn, and former Kamloops mayor and MLA Terry Lake — each of whom has made an outstanding impact on the education and well-being of people in British Columbia and beyond.

An honorary degree is the highest form of recognition offered by TRU and awarded for demonstrated excellence in the fields of public affairs, the sciences, arts, humanities, business, law and philanthropy.

Convocation ceremonies take place on June 3, 4 and 5, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day, at the Tournament Capital Centre. (More details are below.)

Kyé7e Jean Sandy William, Doctor of Letters, honoris causa

Kyé7e* Jean Sandy William of the St’exelcemc (Williams Lake) First Nation is a celebrated Indigenous knowledge keeper, practical nurse, educator and cultural advisor whose lifelong dedication to Indigenous language, culture and education has touched countless lives. She has created safe spaces for residential school survivors to share their experiences and has contributed to research on Indigenous well-being. As a fluent speaker and educator of Secwepemctsín, Kyé7e William’s work has been essential in preserving and revitalizing the language for future generations. She has been an innovative teacher and mentor from primary school to university settings, including TRU.

*Kyé7e, Grandmother, is an honorific of great respect in Secwépemc culture.

Fiona Chan, Doctor of Letters, honoris causa

Fiona Chan is a passionate philanthropist and volunteer who has devoted herself to supporting education, health care and the arts for over 35 years. Alongside her accomplished career in financial management with the Business Development Bank of Canada, she has been a sought-after advisor and vital member on the boards of multiple organizations, such as the Rotary Club of West Kamloops, Kamloops Centre for the Arts Society, the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and the Supporting Team Excellence with Patients Society. Chan has directly shaped TRU’s growth since 1995, serving on three of its boards, establishing multiple bursaries and co-chairing its Limitless campaign.

Findlay (Frank) Quinn, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa

Frank Quinn, KC, is a lawyer, developer and community leader whose contributions have shaped TRU, Kamloops and British Columbia. As an insolvency and finance lawyer, Quinn developed the LRM platform — software that greatly reduced the cost of legal services across Canada. As a partner with A&T Project Developments Inc., he has been a visionary figure in the development of Sun Peaks and numerous other projects in the region. A long-serving member and former chair of the TRU Board of Governors as well as former chair of the TRU Community Trust, he played a pivotal role in the institution’s transition to university status and helped establish TRU’s law school.

Terry Lake, Doctor of Letters, honoris causa

Terry Lake is an accomplished leader in public service, health care and education. He began his career in veterinary medicine, and taught in TRU’s Animal Health Technology program before entering public service. Lake was elected mayor of Kamloops in 2005 and then MLA in 2009. As B.C.’s Minister of Health, he made a lasting impact on public health policy and his advocacy for health-care infrastructure strengthened services for the region. During the onset of the COVID pandemic, he assumed his current role as CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, providing leadership in both public and private long-term care at a critical time.

TRU Spring Convocation 2025 schedule

Tuesday, June 3

10 a.m.

Faculty of Law

Honorary doctorate to Findlay (Frank) Quinn

2:30 p.m.

Faculty of Science / School of Nursing

Honorary doctorate to Terry Lake

Wednesday, June 4

10 a.m.

Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics

2:30 p.m.

Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics

Honorary doctorate to Fiona Chan

Thursday, June 5

10 a.m.

Faculty of Education and Social Work / School of Trades and Technology

Honorary doctorate to Kyé7e Jean Sandy William

2:30 p.m.

Faculty of Arts / Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism