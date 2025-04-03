Public invited to medical cannabis forum where experts explore addiction therapy

KAMLOOPS — How can medical cannabis be used as an alternate therapy for addiction and what does this mean to our community?

That is the focus of a free, public forum, Medical Cannabis and Recovery, hosted by Thompson Rivers University (TRU) on Saturday, April 26. The forum is open to the public, health-care professionals and researchers interested in cannabis and recovery solutions.

Dr. Florriann Fehr, an associate professor in the TRU School of Nursing and principal investigator on the Maverick Research Project, is leading the forum. Guest speakers are:

Ian Mitchell, emergency physician at Royal Inland

Michael Koehn, registered clinical counsellor and founder of the CannSolve Clinic

Taylor Pridy, peer co-ordinator with Kamloops/Penticton-ASK Wellness Society

M.J. Milloy, research scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use

Zach Walsh, psychology professor at UBC and director of the Therapeutic Recreational and Problematic Substance Use lab

Bob Hughes, executive director with ASK Wellness

“We invite everyone to discover a novel approach to the toxic drug crisis with a team of lived-experience experts, physicians, researchers and health-care providers who study new ways to reduce harm and save lives,” said Fehr.

“The Maverick study was formed on the belief that people matter and deserve robust and effective pathways out of addiction. This team has developed a unique approach to substance use and recovery which combines medical cannabis with supported recovery services.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the lived experience experts on our team. These scientists are on the front lines of new advancements in treating substance use, working together to help everyone affected by the toxic drug supply. Leave a light on — there’s more reason than ever to hold hope for those affected by the toxic drug supply,” said Michael Koehn, Cannsolv Clinic founder.

The Medical Cannabis and Recovery Forum will explore the evolving role of cannabis in harm reduction and addiction care. Key topics include:

Dispelling myths: Insights debunking misconceptions, including the sativa versus indica myth.

Insights debunking misconceptions, including the sativa versus indica myth. THC-CBD relationship: How these cannabinoids interact and influence recovery outcomes.

How these cannabinoids interact and influence recovery outcomes. Lived experiences: Personal recovery stories and frontline insights from health-care workers.

Personal recovery stories and frontline insights from health-care workers. Harm reduction and healing: Using cannabis as a tool in addiction recovery.

Using cannabis as a tool in addiction recovery. Research and collaboration: Cutting-edge studies, policy challenges and community partnerships.

Cutting-edge studies, policy challenges and community partnerships. New cannabinoids: Emerging compounds like CBN, CBG and THCV and their therapeutic potential.

The event is free to attend, but registration is requested to accommodate seating.

What: Public Medical Cannabis and Recovery Forum

Public Medical Cannabis and Recovery Forum When: Saturday, April 26, 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 3-5:30 p.m. Where: Clock Tower building, Alumni Theatre

Clock Tower building, Alumni Theatre Register: https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/JMKFZ2W

–30–

Contact:

Michele Young, Manager, Communications Content

University Relations, Thompson Rivers University

250-828-5361 | [email protected]