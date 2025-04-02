Former dean, respected international scholar returns to TRU as president

Dr. Airini, an internationally respected education researcher and former dean of Thompson Rivers University’s Faculty of Education and Social Work, will be the university’s fifth president and vice-chancellor.

Airini’s five-year appointment, effective July 1, was approved by TRU’s Board of Governors at a special meeting on March 17 and follows an extensive international search that started in April 2024. Airini succeeds Dr. Brett Fairbairn, who has served as TRU’s president since 2018.

“I am genuinely honoured to accept this appointment to lead this university community, which I deeply care about. It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of TRU’s previous and current presidents. I am excited to serve our communities and to advocate relentlessly for all that is unique and exceptional about TRU,” she said.

Currently the provost and vice-president Academic at the University of Saskatchewan, Airini is known for research that has helped shape education systems in Canada and worldwide, especially for student success, excellence in teaching, equity and education policy.

As dean of TRU’s Faculty of Education and Social Work from 2014 to 2021, she led a large and wide-ranging faculty, overseeing more than 9,000 enrolments annually and programs spanning teacher education, social work and academic access. Under her leadership, the faculty expanded research, as well as applied learning and community partnerships across the region, including with rural and Indigenous communities.

She co-led the Knowledge Makers program, which mentors Indigenous undergraduate researchers and is now a UN-sponsored global initiative, oversaw the startup of courses in Indigenous language and research methods, and led the Coyote Project — a university-wide project transforming the institutional practices for Indigenous student success.

As president and vice-chancellor, Airini will lead the university to achieve its strategic goals, secure long-term financial health and foster strong, inclusive relationships with students, faculty, staff and the community. She will guide the university’s vision and lead TRU’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible education at campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake, online through Open Learning and with students from around the world. She will champion the advancement of TRU’s reputation as a research institution providing knowledge, talent and skills needed by the region, province and beyond.

Hee Young Chung, chair of TRU’s Board of Governors, said the search committee unanimously agreed that Airini is the right person to lead TRU.

“Dr. Airini brings deep knowledge of TRU and has bold ideas about where we can go next as a dynamic university,” said Chung.

“Having led as both dean and provost, Dr. Airini brings a deep understanding of how shared purpose and collaboration help navigate complexity. The board is confident that she will strengthen connections with alumni, communities, institutions, as well as public and private partners so vital to the university’s future,” he said.

Airini holds a BA and MEd from the University of Canterbury, an MBA from Massey University, a Diploma of Teaching from the former Christchurch Teachers College and completed a certificate through night classes in Te Ara Reo (M?ori language) with Te Whare W?nanga o Aotearoa.

She came to Canada as an international student, completing a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of British Columbia. Before joining TRU, she served as the inaugural head of the School of Critical Studies in Education and associate dean (Equity) at the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

She is a Fulbright scholar and holds adjunct professor appointments in Australia and New Zealand. She is the author or co-author of more than 100 academic papers, books, chapters and reports, and has led or worked on research and development projects that have attracted more than $20 million from Canadian and international funders.

Airini has held government roles in post-secondary and K-12 education and has consulted developing countries on education strategy and reform. She is a member of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Global Hub, which develops international policy around world food security.

“It’s an enormous privilege and responsibility to take on the role of president. TRU became a full university 20 years ago because of this community’s strong vision and advocacy,” she said.

“I know first hand that TRU is a genuine force for good, honouring TRU’s community and college roots, and honouring Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, T’exelc and the Secwépemc Nation.

“Inspired by place and history, TRU’s students, faculty, staff and leaders are developing the knowledge, talent and skills needed by the region, province and beyond. TRU is a dynamic university serving the region and quietly yet boldly changing the province and the world.”

Information regarding the installation ceremony of the next president and vice-chancellor will be shared in the near future.

Presidential search announcement: https://www.tru.ca/board/presidential-search.html