TRU at 20: Fostering community connections

Note: With Thompson Rivers University (TRU) celebrating its 20th anniversary at the end of this month, it’s a good time to review how the university has evolved over the past two decades, fostering academic excellence and nurturing a vibrant community.

By Kim Van Haren

Moving from a university college to a full university in 2005, TRU has emerged as a cornerstone of higher education in British Columbia, renowned for its innovative approaches and commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

This two-decade milestone marks not only the university’s achievements, but also its continuing efforts to connect with the community through pioneering initiatives.

Flexible learning for all

TRU’s Open Learning (OL) division plays a pivotal role in developing strong community connections, offering education that goes beyond traditional boundaries. By offering flexible and accessible online courses, OL meets the educational needs of a diverse population, including remote, rural and Indigenous communities across British Columbia.

“The open nature of enrolment has been a boon, particularly for mature students, as courses offered remotely make accessible post-secondary learning opportunities for those isolated from formal learning due to factors such as geography, family and work responsibilities,” says Open Learning Faculty Member Gordon Rudolph.

He adds that being linked to a university with a strong community presence means students have access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

“Though Open Learning studies are in general done remotely, being part of a well-established university with a physical presence in several B.C. communities gives Open Learning students a concrete locale to focus their educational objectives,” says Rudolph.

“Often, students in Open Learning are starting again after many years away from formal study, and after beginning their coursework with OL, they can move into campus-based courses and programs, or continue their studies in the Open Learning setting.”

Open Learning goes beyond providing education; it builds bridges between diverse learners and a supportive academic community, giving students a sense of belonging as well as access to resources they need.

Collaboration and understanding

TRU is dedicated to building strong connections with Indigenous communities. Through partnerships, education agreements or memoranda of understanding with local Indigenous groups, TRU supports initiatives that celebrate and integrate Indigenous cultures into the university experience. These efforts confirm TRU’s willingness to work with Indigenous communities to meet their learning needs.

“Thompson Rivers University’s programs for Indigenous students, such as the Cplul’kw’ten House, the Gathering Place in Williams Lake, the Elders/Knowledge Makers Program and the mentorship/counselling programs, all provide important academic advising, counselling and mentoring services which have significant benefits to Indigenous students in achieving their academic goals,” says Nathan Matthew, former Kúkwpi7 (chief) of the Simpcw First Nation and former TRU chancellor.

“Programs like the Indigenous Days, Elders Lunch, the Powwow and Orange Shirt Day bring Indigenous culture to the university and serve to build strong, direct, positive connections with Indigenous people.”

TRU’s commitment to fostering relationships with Indigenous communities is reflected in its programs and services tailored to meet the needs of Indigenous students and their communities.

“The faculties, the School of Trades and Technology and Open Learning have developed numerous programs that serve Indigenous populations directly, including Indigenous language programs, Indigenous cohort learning groups and courses on Indigenous Peoples and Canadian Law,” says Matthew.

“Trades programs have increased access for First Nations students by being located near or within First Nations communities. General approaches, such as encouraging Indigenous research and decolonizing library collections demonstrate TRU’s commitment to strengthening Indigenous voices throughout the university.”

Creating lasting partnerships with Indigenous communities is driving positive change.

“Strong relationships with Indigenous communities and organizations have supported TRU’s goals of recognizing and reconciling Indigenous rights by taking constructive action on addressing the remnants of colonialism,” says Matthew.

Community engagement and service

TRU’s Faculty of Law fosters strong community ties, integrating real-world experiences in its Juris Doctor program through community-oriented projects such as the Community Legal Clinic, where students provide much-needed legal assistance to people who are unable to access legal help due to their socioeconomic status and the limited scope of legal aid in B.C.

The clinic gives the community access to vital legal services while students learn about the impact of law on everyday lives.

“The Faculty of Law at TRU is responding to the needs of the community by establishing the first full-time TRU Community Legal Clinic in Kamloops and Interior British Columbia. The need was established by providing legal services to low-income clients,” says Dean of Law Daleen Millard.

The program is a game-changer for students.

“Students gain practical skills in community lawyering such as client interviewing, strategic litigation, working on behalf of clients from Indigenous and equity-seeking communities, legal research and ethical issues. They also have the opportunity to examine and to be exposed to access to justice issues in context and specific areas of practice such as poverty law, residential tenancy law, public legal education and law reform in British Columbia.”

TRU’s law students have partnered with community organizations since 2016, enhancing public understanding of legal rights and services through workshops and collaborations. These collaborations include the Indigenous First Nations Justice Centre, Kamloops Immigrant Services, Ask Wellness and the Okanagan Thompson Legal Clinic.

“Of all the successes that may be attributed to the TRU Faculty of Law, the TRU Community Legal Clinic stands out as an example of what can be achieved where there is a partnership between a law faculty and the community.”

The role of research

Research has come a long way since TRU received university status in 2005. Before then, faculty and students at the University College of the Cariboo were engaged in research, but the institution didn’t have a full provincial mandate. In 2023, TRU appeared for the first time as one of Canada’s top 50 research universities.

With research as part of TRU’s mandate as a university, it joined the Research Universities’ Council of B.C. in 2011 and the Interior University Research Coalition in 2017. The latter is pivotal for advancing the well-being of communities across B.C.’s Interior and includes the University of Northern British Columbia and the University of British Columbia Okanagan to enhance the quality and relevance of research but also channel innovative solutions directly to communities.

“TRU has a long history of working with community groups and organizations,” says Dr. Shannon Wagner, vice-president Research.

TRU’s newest initiative, TRU Wildfire, has been built on foundational connections with local, provincial, national and international partners interested in participating in wildfire studies.

“It has really demonstrated the importance of research at TRU and the direct contributions it makes to the community,” says Wagner.

Research at TRU connects the university to the communities it serves, often working alongside local businesses, government agencies and community groups. TRU research extends across the region, from Williams Lake to the Wells Gray Education and Research Centre near Clearwater, B.C. These collaborations solve local problems, from improving health care to developing sustainable practices that makes a difference in people’s lives.

“Being a valuable member of the Kamloops community, and the region, will always be a central part of TRU’s research efforts, which includes working increasingly with community partners to help them realize their research goals,” says Wagner.

“While TRU continues local efforts, the university is also focusing on the role of research in its new internationalization plan, which seeks to expand global research opportunities over the next five years.”

Over the years, TRU has demonstrated it is a committed and integral part of the community, ready to share knowledge and resources for everyone to have a better future — together.