New bursary increases access to STEM

A donation to TRU totalling $25,000 from Progressive Planet will support women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

With that pledge of $25,000 over five years, the company recently established the Progressive Planet STEM Bursary to support female students at TRU who are passionate about STEM.

As a father with three daughters, CEO Stephen Harpur says with this bursary, he wants to help reduce barriers for females with financial need who want to pursue careers in sciences and engineering.

“We know that more than 50 per cent of admissions to Canadian universities are females, but there is an imbalance in engineering – in math, in science and in technology – and we want to help level the playing field. We want it to be seen as acceptable and honourable for women to pursue STEM careers,” he says. “This bursary embodies our commitment to supporting the Kamloops community by fostering STEM education.”

Support key to success

For Bachelor of Natural Resource Science student Autumn Smeltzer, receiving scholarships and awards have been incredibly impactful, allowing her to dedicate time to research, studies and volunteer work without the burden of financial stress. Now in the final year of her undergrad, Smeltzer looks forward to pursuing a career where she can contribute to sustainable resource management and conservations initiatives.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the support I’ve received and consider it an investment in my future,” she says. “I hope to honour it through my continued commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The Faculty of Science is one of the largest academic units at TRU and currently serves the educational needs of over 4,000 learners annually — more than half of them women. With expanded programming and flexible learning options, STEM education at TRU continues to be a popular choice for prospective students.

Faculty of Science Dean Greg Anderson affirms that partnerships like the one with Progressive Planet are reducing gender disparities in STEM and increasing accessibility for all.

“We are excited about this gift and the difference it will make in our female STEM students’ lives,” he says. “Partnerships are essential to our ability to provide student supports and opportunities that may otherwise not be possible for prospective students. It definitely takes a community to ‘raise a student’ and help provide them with the best possible learning opportunities.”

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, is a clean tech company that uses mineral assets and recycled materials to develop products that promote a healthier planet. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.