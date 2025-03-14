TRU deepens collaborations with Mexico through international education initiatives

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is strengthening its connections with Mexico and Latin America through its membership in the Canada and Latin America Research & Exchange Opportunities Consortium (CALAREO), a consortium dedicated to fostering student mobility, research collaborations and scholarships between Canadian and Latin American institutions.

In mid-March, TRU representatives Dr. Juan Felipe Mejía Mejía, manager of Transnational Education, and Colin Doerr, principal, Global Matters, visited Querétaro, Mexico, as part of a CALAREO delegation. During their visit, they engaged with institutional partners to advance initiatives in student mobility, research collaborations and institutional development.

The TRU delegation also met with Mexican government officials and institutional partners in Mexico City, further solidifying relationships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. These efforts highlight TRU’s commitment to building impactful educational and research partnerships with Mexico and enhancing global engagement.

César Eduardo Gutiérrez Jurado, executive director of Institutional Strengthening at the National Association of Universities and Higher Education Institutions of the Republic of Mexico, said, “Student mobility and academic collaboration between Canada and Mexico are fundamental pillars in the internationalization of our institutions. Within the framework of bilateral relationships, these experiences not only promote the development of global leaders but also strengthen joint research and create lasting cooperation networks”

To conclude their trip, TRU partnered with the Canadian-Mexican Chamber of Commerce in Mexico City and the Embassy of Canada to host Investing in International Education in Uncertain Times, a networking event held on March 13 in Mexico City. The event brought together professionals and stakeholders to explore cross-border partnerships in education, business and investment, showcasing TRU’s leadership in international collaboration.

“Mexican students continue to be very welcome in Canada. The personal connections created through education not only benefit individuals but also enrich their home communities by bringing new ideas, perspectives, and practices that promote understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures,” said Mark Richardson, deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Canada, Mexico as minister counsellor (commercial) and senior trade commissioner.

Beyond this trip, TRU’s involvement in CALAREO has already delivered tangible outcomes. Dr. John Church, a professor in Natural Resource Science, used CALAREO funding to travel to Brazil and advance his research on emerging precision ranching technology. This innovative work focuses on sustainable practices to improve the livestock industry. As a result of this collaboration, TRU now hosts a research student from Brazil’s Universidade Comunitária de Santa Catarina, a new international partnership for TRU thanks to the collaborative work through CALAREO.

“Through our involvement with CALAREO and partnerships with Mexican institutions, we are not only advancing research and innovation but also building bridges that empower cross-cultural learning and sustainable growth,” said Baihua Chadwick, TRU vice-president International.