TRU unveils 10-year Strategic Internationalization Plan

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is taking a bold step forward with the launch of its 10-year Strategic Internationalization Plan (SIP) — a vision that expands on TRU’s 40 years of international engagement while deepening local connections. Approved by TRU’s Senate and Board of Governors, this plan reinforces the university’s commitment to integrating global perspectives into all aspects of learning, research and community engagement.

For more than four decades, TRU has welcomed the world to its campus, enriching the learning experience through diverse perspectives, study abroad opportunities and faculty-led research partnerships. The SIP builds on this foundation, ensuring that every student, faculty and staff member is empowered to engage meaningfully with global challenges and opportunities.

“Internationalization at TRU is more than a word — it’s the weaving of global, intercultural and international perspectives into everything we do, from teaching and learning in classrooms, study abroad opportunities and field schools in many countries, to faculty-led research — enriching education for all,” said TRU Provost Dr. Gillian Balfour.

The SIP is deeply grounded in the wisdom of the Secwépemc Nation, ensuring that TRU’s approach to internationalization is one of respect, reconciliation and equity. From the onset, this plan was built through active collaboration with the local Secwépemc community and the Office of Indigenous Education at TRU.

Providing invaluable support and thoughtful contributions throughout this process were Tina Matthew and Ted Gottfriedson, as well as to Dessa Gottfriedson, education manager for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. Through a continued commitment to the local Secwépemc community, TRU continues to integrate Indigenous knowledge into its global vision, addressing systemic inequities and fostering meaningful cultural exchange.

This plan is the result of an extensive consultation process, reflecting more than 1,500 insights from students, faculty, staff, Indigenous partners and the broader Kamloops community. Over the next decade, TRU will cultivate a learning environment where global perspectives are seamlessly woven into curriculum, research and campus life. Students will develop the intercultural competencies needed to navigate an increasingly complex world, preparing them to lead with confidence and purpose.

A working group of the Senate International Affairs Committee, co-led by Associate Professor Robert Hanlon and Associate Vice-President International Justin Kohlman, will oversee the plan’s implementation through an annual and adaptive framework, ensuring ongoing alignment with TRU’s evolving priorities.

“Our journey doesn’t end here — it’s just beginning,” said Dr. Brett Fairbairn, TRU president and vice-chancellor. “Internationalization at TRU means building connections between the surrounding region and the world, where every voice and every culture has a place.”

Explore the full plan at tru.ca/sip.

–30–

Contact:

Michele Young, Manager of Communications Content

Thompson Rivers University

[email protected] | 250-828-5361