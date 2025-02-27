Elder law centre moves to Faculty of Law

The Canadian Centre for Elder Law (CCEL) is moving to the TRU Faculty of Law, the BC Law Institute (BCLI) and Thompson Rivers University (TRU) announced Thursday.

As part of a revised memorandum of understanding, TRU’s Law Library will now house all Canadian Centre for Elder Law publications, including the Practical Guide to Elder Abuse and Neglect Law in Canada.

The CCEL has operated since 2003 as a successful division of the law institute, researching and releasing over 30 publications and providing legal information and educational resources to a growing number of community organizations engaged with the field of aging.

“We are pleased that the TRU Faculty of Law will be continuing the CCEL’s important work. BCLI is proud of the CCEL’s accomplishments to date, and there is still much more to do,” said Ed Wilson, law institute board chair.

“The range of issues related to our aging populations is diverse and the need for innovative legal approaches is more important than ever. Hosting the CCEL is a wonderful opportunity for the TRU Faculty of Law to deepen our research and commitment to excellence in this area,” said Daleen Millard, TRU’s dean of law.

“We’d like to collectively thank all past staff of CCEL for their contributions to developing timely resources and capacity in the elder law sector,” Wilson said on behalf of himself and Millard.

The BCLI is BC’s independent not-for-profit law reform agency, conducting law reform projects in the public interest since 1997. The institute remains committed to research on elder law reform and will continue in collaboration with TRU Law on elder law projects.