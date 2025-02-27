TRU lecture series fuels innovative ideas

KAMLOOPS — A free public lecture series by Thompson Rivers University (TRU) faculty that focuses on issues of human rights and social justice is back for its fourth year.

Little Lectures, Big Ideas debuted in spring of 2022 as a community event tied to the launch of the university’s new Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice program. Each TED-style talk delivers a powerful message, showcasing the diverse work of TRU’s arts faculty and providing a vibrant setting for engaging with the broader community.

The event is free to all and refreshments are provided. Space is limited, so anyone interested is asked to register through Eventbrite to reserve a seat.

Date: Wednesday, March 19

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Location: Paramount Theatre – 503 Victoria Street, Kamloops

This year’s speakers are:

Dr. Benjamin Woodford — Fitting a Legend to the Times: The Development of the King Arthur Myth

Join Dr. Benjamin Woodford as he explores how various authors have expanded the legend of King Arthur over time.

Dr. Patti Parker — Managing Barriers to Goals: Learning from High-Performance Athletes

Learn how athletes in high-performance sport handle critical setbacks to their goals. Using research and insights from motivation theory, Dr. Patti Parker will discuss how thoughts and emotions play a role in overcoming significant setbacks and why the context of setbacks matters.

Dr. Jenny Shaw — The Paradox of Care: Filipina Care Workers, Family Separation, and Canada’s In-Home Caregiver Programs

Dr. Jenny Shaw will explore the structural inequalities and affective tolls Canada’s in-home caregiver programs take. This talk highlights how Canada’s immigration and labour policies perpetuate care extraction, asking what it might take to disrupt care exploitation through an ethic of care.

Little Lectures, Big Ideas is presented by TRU Alumni and the TRU Faculty of Arts.

Contact:

Kim Van Haren, content specialist

University Relations, Thompson Rivers University

778-471-8389 | [email protected]