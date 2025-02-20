TRU invites all to IDays 2025 to celebrate culture and connection

KAMLOOPS – The importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges is front and centre as the theme of this year’s IDays celebrations at Thompson Rivers University (TRU). The university invites students, faculty, staff and the wider Kamloops community to join in IDays 2025, a celebration of cultural diversity and global perspectives, taking place March 12-14. The event is presented by Kia Kamloops.

This year’s theme — Collective voices: Innovating towards a sustainable future — will be found in performances, hands-on workshops and immersive experiences. IDays invites participants to celebrate culture, connect through food, music and dance, and engage in meaningful conversations about sustainability and the future.

“IDays is more than an invitation to experience different voices, talents and traditions — it’s a reminder of our fundamental connection as a global community,” said Baihua Chadwick, vice-president, International.

“It reflects TRU’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and globally engaged campus, where coming together to share our diverse perspectives isn’t just celebrated, but essential for building the bridges we need for our shared future.”

IDays celebrates the diverse cultures that shape TRU and Kamloops, with the international community that plays a key role in bringing new perspectives, traditions and ideas to campus. More than a showcase, it’s a chance for everyone — students, faculty, staff and the community — to connect, engage and experience the vibrancy of TRU’s global spirit.

One of the most exciting events of the week, the IDays Fashion Show, debuts as a stand-alone spectacle on Wednesday, March 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Campus Activity Centre. This vibrant showcase features students bringing their culture to the runway through traditional attire and modern designs that celebrate heritage, identity and self-expression. The event will be hosted by Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race season one, who will deliver a special performance.

The capstone event of IDays, the IDays Showcase, takes place on Friday, March 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the TRU Gym, offering a vibrant celebration of global traditions. This exciting evening features live performances, cultural exhibits, food and artistic expressions that bring the community together. With an emphasis on creativity, expression and learning, the showcase is a dynamic experience for people of all ages, widely embraced by both the TRU and Kamloops communities.

All IDays events are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of events can be found at www.tru.ca/idays/schedule.html.

With students from over 100 countries contributing to TRU’s multicultural community, IDays has become one of the university’s most anticipated events. Each year, it continues to grow, offering new ways to connect, collaborate and celebrate the diversity that defines TRU.

