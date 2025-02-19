TRU provost discusses creating positive change with Alberta NDP politicians

KAMLOOPS — Former Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley and NDP MLA Joe Ceci are coming to Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in early March for a public conversation about how community members can lead positive social change.

Leadership and community: A conversation with Rachel Notley and Joe Ceci is a free public event on Tuesday, March 4, featuring a discussion led by TRU Provost Gillian Balfour. To make it easier for everyone to attend, free on-site child care is provided by the Cariboo Childcare Society.

In honour of Social Work Month and International Women’s Day, Balfour explores with the two influential NDP politicians what we can all do to make our communities better.

Notley completed a law degree at Osgoode Hall and began her career advocating for workers’ rights. First elected as one of only two NDP MLAs in the Alberta legislature in 2008, she won leadership of her party in 2014 and made history in 2015, forming the province’s first-ever NDP government. Alongside many accomplishments in education, health care, environment and infrastructure, Notley’s government cut child poverty in half, raised the minimum wage in Alberta to $15 per hour and set a new standard for workers’ rights. Notley left politics last June and joined the law firm Southern Butler Price this January.

Prior to election to public office, Ceci spent 15 years as a social worker in Calgary, as a clinical counsellor and community organizer. He was elected to Calgary city council in 1995 and served until 2010. Elected as an MLA in 2015, he was minister of finance in Notley’s government, then became caucus chair for the official opposition. He served as the critic for municipal affairs, pushing for provincial support to revitalize Calgary’s downtown, and is currently the official opposition critic for arts and culture.

When: Tuesday, March 4, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mountain Room, Campus Activity Centre, TRU Kamloops campus

RSVP: Seating is limited at this free event — register now to reserve your seat.

