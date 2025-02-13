TRU Williams Lake invites everyone to Explore

WILLIAMS LAKE — Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Williams Lake campus opens its doors for its third annual Explore TRU event. Designed for those considering a new career, upskilling or planning an education journey, this event connects learning with real-world opportunities. Future and current students, as well as the public, are welcome to check out the campus and numerous activities on Thursday, March 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can connect with employers, explore academic programs and learn about opportunities such as TRU’s Study Abroad program — all in one place.

New this year are career-building workshops led by TRU’s Career and Experiential Learning team and Kathy Lauriente, registered clinical counsellor and TRU’s counselling program co-ordinator. The Study Abroad program offers students the chance to complete part of their education internationally while gaining global perspectives and valuable skills.

“We’re excited for the public to explore how education connects to career pathways,” said Kim Kimberlin, marketing, student recruitment and events co-ordinator. “Whether starting fresh, reskilling or advancing in a career, this event provides the tools and connections to take the next step.”

Booths will be located inside and outside classrooms and around campus, so visitors can see what the programs, campus and community offer. Come for the networking and stay to explore the interactive displays, virtual welding simulator, games, door prizes and free food. More details will be updated on the events page.

Date/time: Thursday, March 6, 3 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 6, 3 – 7 p.m. Location: Throughout TRU’s Williams Lake campus

Throughout TRU’s Williams Lake campus Registration: No registration required; family-friendly event

