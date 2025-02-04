Day of Giving highlights student needs

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is gearing up for its annual Day of Giving on Thursday, Feb. 27, with an exciting goal: raising $50,000 in just 24 hours. Building on the success of last year’s campaign — which surpassed its 48-hour target of $48,000 — organizers are confident that the community will once again come together to make a powerful impact for students in just one day.

For students like Samantha Jo Haire, scholarships, bursaries and awards can mean the difference between staying in school or having to press pause on their education.

“In 2022, I had a moment with my family where things were not going well financially, and I really did think that I was going to have to drop out,” said the fourth-year Bachelor of Science student, adding that receiving awards have helped keep her educational aspirations on track.

“So much financial stress was taken off my shoulders — now I can really focus on my journey and my goals and not have that financial burden.”

In the 2023/24 academic year, 975 students received donor-funded awards through the TRU Foundation. Many more students are still in need of support to continue their education.

The 2025 Day of Giving kicks off at the very start of Feb. 27 at 12:01 a.m. and donors have 24 hours to choose a cause, either a featured fund or an area of their choice from across TRU’s faculties and schools.

“We are confident this year’s Day of Giving will exceed $50,000, thanks to our incredible community of alumni, donors and friends who are committed to supporting TRU students,” said Katrina Harding, TRU advancement officer. “With their generosity and the momentum from past success, we know we can make an even greater impact together.”

This year supporters can increase their impact with exciting matching and unlocking gift challenges during Day of Giving. For more information on featured funds as well as Day of Giving challenges and to follow along during the event, visit TRU Day of Giving.