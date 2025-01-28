TRU Open Learning receives funds to improve micro-credential assessment

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has received $321,359 for the third phase of its work creating a process to assess micro-credentials for additional credit options.

A micro-credential is a short, stand-alone, competency-based learning program that fits with labour market or community needs. It is assessed and recognized for employment or further learning.

As part of phase 3, TRU is assessing up to 50 micro-credentials for possible academic credit. This includes provincially funded and independently developed micro-credentials.

TRU is also working with the B.C. Council on Admissions & Transfer (BCCAT) to house and share the assessment results through the online Transfer Credit System. Sharing assessment results allows institutions across B.C. to identify potential credit paths within their own institution.

Phase 3 builds on the success of phases 1 and 2, which created a repeatable micro-credential assessment process.

TRU continues to engage with a committee of senior post-secondary institution representatives to refine, scale and apply the assessment process. This committee will report on findings with recommendations for repeatable and sustainable processes that expand current skill validation in post-secondary institutions.

“We are genuinely excited about the potential that micro-credentials offer,” said Susan Forseille, director of Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition for TRU Open Learning. “This project is creating new options for lifelong learners and the fact that it meshes with labour market demand means there are opportunities to put that learning to practical use. A micro-credential might sound like it’s small, but it can have a big impact.”

The micro-credential project is part of a larger initiative, TRUly Flexible, which will blend on-campus, online and distance learning models in new ways to provide students with adaptable options for wherever they are in their educational journey.

Students who complete a micro-credential gain in-demand skills for employment. This project helps learners use their micro-credentials for additional learning to improve their qualifications and expand their career opportunities.

“Micro-credential programs offer flexible and meaningful training opportunities for students and mid-career professionals to acquire the skills needed for in-demand jobs that are essential for economic growth,” said Anne Kang, minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “Aligning micro-credentials with labour market demands provides British Columbians access to programs that will lead to high-paying, in-demand careers.”

