TRU recognizes distinguished alumni

KAMLOOPS – Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is honouring three esteemed alumni with Distinguished Alumni Awards for outstanding achievements and dedicated service in the areas of health care, truth and reconciliation, and medicine.

Celebrating distinguished alumni has been a cherished tradition at TRU since the inception of the Alumni Association in 1995. This year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards go to:

Frank Fiorenza | Distinguished Alumni Award, Health Care 2024

As an experienced respiratory therapist and inventor of innovative medical devices, Frank Fiorenza (BHS ’12) has significantly impacted the health-care industry. His inventions have optimized mechanical ventilation, resulting in enhanced patient care and better protected health-care workers. With more than 20 patents and patents pending for various devices related to respiratory therapy, his contributions are recognized globally. Fiorenza is president and CEO of Smart RS Inc., and vice-president of sales, marketing and product development at McArthur Medical.

Fiorenza’s educational journey began with personal inspiration — his grandfather’s battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This led him to pursue respiratory therapy and a degree in health sciences, fuelling his drive to invent devices that improve patients’ outcomes.

As a mentor, board member and leader within the medical community, Fiorenza shares his knowledge to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the challenging path to market. He has been published in the Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Respiratory Therapy Magazine and the Canadian Journal of Respiratory, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.

“I believe that supporting others is essential. Even small contributions — whether it’s coaching my daughter’s soccer team or sitting on a board — can have a significant impact on individuals or communities,” Fiorenza said.

Annie Korver | Distinguished Alumni Award, Truth and Reconciliation 2024

Annie Korver (BTM ’04) is the founder of Rise Consulting Ltd., a corporation that focuses on Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation in corporate Canada. Through her leadership at Rise Consulting, Korver facilitates the creation of sustainable relationships between corporations and Indigenous communities.

Korver is a respected speaker as well, frequently sharing her insights at high-profile events on topics such as Indigenous inclusion, economic reconciliation and the empowerment of Indigenous women. By actively participating in initiatives that empower Indigenous women and youth, Korver provides guidance and inspiration to those who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

Her leadership extends into various governance roles, including positions on the board of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and Canadian Business for Social Responsibility. In these capacities, Korver contributes to the development of policies and strategies that support Indigenous businesses and promote economic development within Indigenous communities.

“I appreciate the teaching that love is patient and love is kind. To know love is to know peace and by centering in love, the other values that are important to me — kindness, trust, community and courage — take on a deeper meaning,” Korver said.

Dr. Elspeth McDougall | Distinguished Alumni Award, Medicine 2024

Recognizing her outstanding achievements in the field of medicine, most notably her work in developing new techniques in laparoscopic renal surgery, Elspeth McDougall, MD, received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Thompson Rivers University in 2010.

Now retired, she is professor emerita at the University of British Columbia. McDougall is internationally recognized for her laboratory and clinical research in urologic laparoscopic surgery and for teaching courses on fundamental and advanced endourological and laparoscopic techniques.

McDougall has published well over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles, numerous book chapters and she is the co-editor of two textbooks on laparoscopic surgery.

A graduate of Kamloops Secondary School in 1972, McDougall completed her first year of sciences at Cariboo College before going on to the universities of Alberta and Ontario. In 2008, she also completed a master’s in health profession education from the University of Chicago.

“It’s important to leave yourself open to try different things. You never know what’s going to inspire you. My advice is to follow your passion because that’s going to be where you get satisfaction and where you will excel,” McDougall said.

